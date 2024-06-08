Harper Beckham is Victoria's best model in new video from Cotswolds home

Harper Beckham looks set to follow in her mother's footsteps in a glamorous new video shared from her parents' luxurious Cotswolds home.

The youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's children, Harper, 12, was all smiles as she tried on testers for her mum's new perfume range, with the caption: "Picking my new scent for summer! x".

Each tester is for a scent inspired by Victoria's memories with David, 49. Harper unboxes all three: Portofino '97, Suite 302 and San Ysidro Drive and spritzes each one.

Beckham confidential

Behind her are the characteristic high ceilings of the Beckham family home, renovated from a barn into an idyllic farmhouse.

The Beckhams live in an epic £12m home in the Cotswolds, complete with its own lake (Alamy Stock Photo)

Harper also shares her mum's passion for beauty and make up. Victoria told Allure: “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding'."

Harper is the youngest of the Beckham children (Getty Images)

The video of Harper was followed by some entertaining videos of footballer-turned-gardener David Beckham, who did some barefoot digging as he planted flowers by a gate.

"Just a regular Saturday in the country," said the former Spice Girl as she watched David work.

Victoria encouraged her husband of 24 years as he struggled with a spade. "You look good!" she told him.

She captioned the video: "Happy weekend!" And followed up with another shot of the pink flowers being lifted from the box into the soil.

The Beckhams had a Robin Hood-inspired wedding (Netflix)

David turned and grinned at the camera. "By the way, that's impressive," he said, gesturing to his hard work.

"Very impressive," Victoria agreed, although it wasn't clear if she was referring to the gardening or her husband.

The couple live in a £12 million country mansion with a sauna, plunge pool, walled garden, football pitch, gym, swimming pool and a £50,000 BBQ tent.