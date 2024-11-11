Harriet Tubman named Brigadier General
The celebration was held at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park & Visitor Center in Dorchester County. Descendants of Harriet Tubman military, community, and political leaders from across Maryland were present. “Harriet Tubman lived the values and virtues that I was taught when I served in the United States Army, and many of the people here today learned too: Live mission first, people always. Lead with honor, integrity, duty, and courage. Leave no one behind,” said Gov. Moore.