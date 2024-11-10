Harris Allies Say Campaign Was ‘Broken Since the Beginning’ in Latest Round of Blame Game

Sean Craig
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris

The sun rises, the songbirds sing, and another cadre of anonymous Democratic operatives blames their campaign loss on somebody else.

It‘s a normal, daily part of nature at this point, nearly a week out from Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

The latest gripers are a dozen disgruntled Harris campaign staff who complained to non-profit news site NOTUS that they were left by President Joe Biden—who dropped out of the race in July—with an organizational apparatus that was “broken since the beginning.”

While “nearly all” acknowledged the biggest factor that led to the Democratic nominee getting routed by Trump was an electorate upset with post-pandemic inflation that “few, if any” could have overcome, they proceeded with recriminations that, naturally, pointed everywhere but at themselves.

The sources who spoke to NOTUS reiterated the prevailing line: Biden stayed in the race too long and shouldn’t have run again.

Moreover, they claimed that he asked Harris to “take care of his people” when he finally did back out of the race. That meant hanging on to campaign chair Jen O‘Malley Dillon and her deputy Rob Flaherty, who the anonymous Dems said were micromanagers too focused on analytics, often to the point where important organizational needs were neglected.

Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Chairs and trash sit in an empty field after the election night watch party for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC.

In one example, they said the Biden holdovers had built up an infrastructure that wasn‘t ready for the enthusiasm Harris’ ascendance would bring to the campaign.

Apparently, online donors who gave through fundraising platform ActBlue weren‘t prompted with a volunteer registration form to capture Democratic interest.

On the day Harris officially entered the race, this meant the initial surge of donors weren’t prompted to sign up to help, though a link to a volunteer form was added hours later and, NOTUS reported, captured 170,000 volunteers that day.

Volunteers didn‘t have talking points or literature until late in the campaign, over 1.5 million lawn signs weren’t printed until October, and state organizations didn’t start meeting their voter contact goals until five weeks out from the election.

Biden’s team also apparently signed up for too many pricey TV spots and consultant contracts, which left the Harris operation—despite its record cash hauls—short of fundraising goals.

“We can’t lie to people,” a confused Harris told aides at one point, according to one source who spoke to NOTUS, when she was given a campaign script that said “we missed our fundraising deadline.”

They had to explain to her that they had missed their goals, despite the gargantuan war chest.

Another point of contention was the city of Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden had headquartered the campaign Harris inherited. No one wants to move to Delaware, some of NOTUS' sources claimed, leaving the head office filled with inexperienced staff who they claim weren’t up to the job.

Harris herself tapped a bunch of campaign gurus who helped former President Barack Obama win in 2008 and 2012 campaigns, namely David Plouffe, but the Dems said they were just as myopic as O’Malley Dillon, another Obama alum.

“There was no one who had a different viewpoint. And anybody who had a different viewpoint was always sidelined,” one operative told NOTUS.

Plouffe, they said, focused too much on white suburbanites and moderates who didn‘t break for Trump. That led to events like Harris holding town halls with former Republican Representative Liz Cheney and touting the endorsement of her neocon father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, a man who proudly bragged about green-lighting acts of torture and was a key architect of the disastrous Iraq war that killed hundreds of thousands.

When Harris brought her brother-in-law Tony West, not an Obama alum, as a key advisor, O’Malley Dillon was initially warm to him, NOTUS reported. Then she allegedly tried to cut him out of the loop by choosing his chief of staff and sending him around the country as a surrogate, away from the campaign brain trust.

On the other hand, The Atlantic reported, in one of its own surveys of finger pointing among Democrats, that West—a well-heeled Uber executive—is the one who told Harris to stop campaigning against the Wall Street elites and Big Business that reaped a massive windfall from the inflation nightmare dogging everyday Americans.

In another case where this latest act of Democratic blame game doesn’t quite hold up to scrutiny, senior allies to Harris claimed to NOTUS that they tried to get the DNC to have a Palestinian speaker at the party’s August convention. That would have been a sign of goodwill towards Arab Americans concerned about tens of thousands of Palestinians, including 17,000 children, killed in the war in Gaza.

But the claim beggars belief since Harris had months afterwards to create daylight between herself and Biden on Gaza—or any other issue—and didn’t.

Even in friendly interviews, such as on The View, where she was offered the explicit opportunity to state what would be different between her administration and Biden’s, she stayed mum.

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Harris Moved Right. Did It Cost Her the Election?

    It certainly didn’t help.

  • Tucker Carlson angrily accuses Senate Republicans of plotting ‘coup’ against Trump

    ‘Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on,’ the former Fox anchor claims

  • Former Sanders adviser: ‘Never a chance in hell’ Harris would win

    Tezlyn Figaro, a former campaign adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), said “there was never a chance in hell” that Vice President Harris would win the presidential election, putting blame on President Biden’s late dropout announcement and big-money consultants. “There was never a chance in hell that VP Harris was going to have a shot…

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • 'Wild card' Trump has strong support on Florida beaches - but there are fears about what happens next

    Lake Worth Beach in Florida is 1,000 miles from Washington DC but it feels like a million. The sea is turquoise blue, the breeze whipping up the waves, dozens of people basking in the sunshine. "Trump baby", "Trump, of course", "Trump all day", is the most common response, when you ask.

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — “except for Day 1." According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.

  • Drones strike Moscow as top UK official highlights Russian casualties in Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive drone strike rattled Moscow and its suburbs overnight into Sunday, injuring a woman and temporarily halting traffic at some of Russia's busiest airport, officials said.

  • Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video

    Maher says Trump won in part because "this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bulls---" during Friday's episode of "Real Time" The post Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Fareed Zakaria on Election: Dems ‘Blew It’ in Three Big Ways

    Centrist journalist Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, hit Democrats with some tough love in his latest column for The Washington Post, published on Friday. In an election postmortem, Zakaria wrote that the Dems could have put up a stronger fight against Republicans had they not “flubbed” key issues that “inflamed the opposition and depressed their base.” “To avoid appearing to have 20/20 hindsight, I should say that I noted each of these mistakes at the time, often provoking angr

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media.

  • Meghan McCain Blasts ‘The View’ As A “Radical Progressive Insane Asylum”

    Meghan McCain is talking about The View again and blasting her former workplace. The right-wing political commentator took to social media to asks her followers to stop sending her clips of the ABC talk show and had some harsh words for them. “Respectfully, please stop sending me clips from The View,” McCain posted on Elon …

  • Elon Musk Plays Secretary of State as Trump Calls Zelensky

    Elon Musk signed onto a Wednesday phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian president described as “excellent.” Musk’s surprising involvement in the conversation, first reported by Axios, hints at just how influential the world’s richest person, who emerged as a close and powerful ally for Trump in the run-up to his election victory, may be to the new administration. Musk has been floated as a possible candidate for a Trump Cabinet position, and the president-elec

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • Trump's shunning of transition planning may have severe consequences, governance group says

    A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.

  • Democratic strategists say their warnings about having Harris campaign with Liz Cheney were ignored

    Those with concerns about the strategy also said they voiced their concerns to top donors and state party chairs