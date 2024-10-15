Harris blasts Trump's 'enemy from within' comments in Pennsylvania

STORY: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris honed in on Donald Trump's recent comments about an 'enemy within' America at a Monday rally– in what appeared to be a fresh effort to portray him as a threat to democracy.

“He's talking about, that he considers anyone who doesn't support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country. It's a serious issue.”

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged and he is out for unchecked power. That's what he's looking for."

Harris was speaking in Pennsylvania Monday night, and so was Trump.

It's a battleground state that will be pivotal to the outcome of the election, now just weeks away.

Their rallies may offer a shot in the arm for Harris and Trump as polls show an incredibly tight race between the two candidates that is expected to come down to the results in seven swing states.

:: Fox News Sunday Morning Futures

Trump in recent rally speeches has hinted about facing "an enemy from within," more dangerous than a foreign adversary.

And, in an interview on Sunday with Fox News, when asked if he was expecting ‘chaos’ on Election Day, Trump appeared to suggest the military could be deployed against citizens.

“We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they're the -- and it should be very easily handled by -- if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen.''

In a rare move for her campaign, Harris played that clip at her Pennsylvania rally on Monday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return Reuters’ request for comment.

Harris also unveiled new policy proposals aimed at Black men on Monday, including forgivable small business loans and access to a new legal recreational marijuana industry.

That comes amid concern by her campaign and Democrats - including former President Barack Obama - that her support from Black male voters is slipping.

A September poll by the NAACP showed that over a quarter of young Black men say they would support Trump in the election race.

By comparison, President Joe Biden got about 80% of the Black male vote in 2020.

Harris may also work to shore up support with male voters more broadly by making an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

That's according to a Reuters report Monday night citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Rogan runs the most popular podcast in the United States, and has a highly coveted and devoted following that leans young, male and numbers in the tens of millions.

On Monday, Trump had indicated he plans to go on Rogan's show before Election Day.

:: The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1

On Tuesday, Harris is expected to be interviewed by Charlamagne tha God, a comedian and author whose nationally syndicated radio show is popular with Black millennials.