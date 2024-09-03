Harris campaign launches bus tour in South Florida focused on reproductive rights
The conservative attorney offered an explanation for the former president's absence.
The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.
Republican Voters Against Trump is also deploying scathing billboards in its $11.5 million bid to put people off from voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to
The Democratic candidate for vice president tore into the former president in a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee.
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’
Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide
"You do have to wonder," the Republican nominee said while hurling wild accusations on right-wing host Monica Crowley's podcast.
The vice president issued a blunt reminder about her 2024 rival Donald Trump.
A new ad from Vice President Harris’s campaign works to draw a stark contrast with former President Trump on the economy as part of a massive post-Labor Day advertising blitz. “We all know costs are too high. But while corporations are gouging families, Trump is focused on giving them tax cuts. But Kamala Harris is…
In a speech last week to the National Guard Association of the United States, former President Donald Trump claimed that he was the president who “created” the Veterans Choice health care program, and got it “passed in Congress,” after others had wanted to do so “for 57 years.”
In over-the-top attacks, Donald Trump calls Vice President Kamala Harris a communist, sometimes even a fascist. Why his wild swings aren't connecting.
A new poll conducted by ABC News and IPSOS shows that Vice President Kamala Harris has a wide lead over former President Donald Trump in favorability rating. A panel of political experts joins CNN’s Alex Marquardt to discuss the impact on the race for the White House.
Ex-MP and current peer Harriet Harman ripped into the Republican presidential nominee.
Donald Trump told ally Mark Levin that he had “every right” to interfere with the 2020 election in comments aired on Fox News on Sunday.Trump was talking to the host of Life, Liberty and Levin to spruik his latest book in part two of the pre-recorded interview. At one point, Levin discusses the former president’s legal troubles and the Department of Justice’s intentions to “keep smearing you”; notably Jack Smith’s revival of the DOJ’s federal election interference case.“It’s so crazy that my pol
The Texas lawmaker offered a preview for next week's debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.