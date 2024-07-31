Harris close to picking VP. Here is the latest reported shortlist

Christal Hayes - BBC News
·5 min read

Kamala Harris is a matter of days from announcing her running mate, US media has reported, quoting Democratic Party sources.

A pool of candidates has been narrowed to a group of five and the choice is expected to be announced on Monday, according to CBS, the BBC's US partner.

Ms Harris will campaign with her pick on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CBS confirmed.

A decision is required before the Democratic National Convention, which starts on 19 August in Chicago, preceding the November presidential election.

Once Ms Harris's running mate is announced, the two are expected to tour the US, visiting, in addition to Philadelphia, Detroit, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona, Savannah, Georgia; and Western Wisconsin.

Here is a look at the five contenders in the final pool, according to CBS.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania governor

Josh Shapiro
[Reuters]

This charismatic and popular governor could help Ms Harris capture Pennsylvania - a must-win swing state for Democrats.

Mr Shapiro, 51, has seen high approval ratings since he was elected in 2022 and has made inroads for Democrats in a state that went to Trump in the 2016 election.

He captured national headlines after quickly working to rebuild a collapsed bridge on a pivotal Philadelphia highway last year. The speedy repair was hailed by many as the perfect infrastructure talking point for a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

He would be the first Jewish vice-president if chosen by Ms Harris and American voters in November.

Mr Shapiro voiced strong support for Israel in the war in Gaza and his criticism of student protests on school campuses in his state could be divisive in the Democratic Party and the race for office.

Mark Kelly, Arizona senator

Mark Kelly
[Reuters]

The swing-state senator has an impressive resume that could appeal to voters on both sides of the aisle.

The former Navy combat pilot and Nasa astronaut has spent more than 50 days in space on multiple missions.

But Mr Kelly, 60, is newer to serving in Washington. He was sworn into office in December 2020.

His wife is Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head 2011 in Arizona while serving in the House of Representatives.

Ms Giffords has since become one of the leading voices on gun safety laws, and the couple's personal story could resonate with voters.

Mr Kelly's strong border stance and occasional criticisms of the Biden administration could help appeal to independent and conservative voters.

If chosen, the party would need to fill his Senate vacancy in a key state.

Andy Beshear, Kentucky governor

Andy Beshear
[Reuters]

The Democratic governor has been close to Ms Harris for a long time.

Mr Beshear, 46, has been able to carve out a successful career as a Democrat in a state that Donald Trump carried by 20 points in the last election. It is an appealing characteristic that could sweeten the Democratic ticket.

He has given a number of viral interviews criticising Donald Trump's vice-presidential choice, JD Vance, and his opinions on the Appalachia region.

"He ain't from here," Mr Beshear has said of the freshman Ohio senator in interviews on CNN and MSNBC. He has called Mr Vance a "phony" and "fake" for his descriptions of the region and its residents in his book, Hillbilly Elegy.

"This is a guy that used to come a couple weeks a summer, at best, to Kentucky and then wrote a book claiming to know us, claiming to understand our culture," Mr Beshear told the Des Moines Register.

"He called my people lazy, and these are the coal miners that built this country.”

Mr Beshear openly discusses his Christian faith and its impact on his personality and work. Supporting public education and protecting reproductive rights are also key issues for him.

Tim Walz, Minnesota governor

TIm Walz
[Reuters]

Mr Walz is a battle-tested leader who served 12 years in Congress before becoming governor in 2018.

He has gained national attention for his strategy calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance, simply, as "weird".

The phrase caught on with a number of Democrats - including Ms Harris. "He's just a strange, weird dude," Mr Walz said of Trump during a fundraising event on Monday.

His plainspoken and small-town Midwestern sensibility could appeal to independent and conservative voters.

The 60-year-old led Minnesota through the 2020 protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

He used the National Guard to help quell demonstrations that - while mostly peaceful over several days - led to damaged buildings and a police station being set ablaze.

Mr Walz served 20 years in the National Guard, taught high school and also worked as an assistant football coach.

Minnesota is arguably less of a swing state, but would be a valuable asset for Ms Harris.

Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary

Pete Buttigieg
[Reuters]

Campaigning for the White House would not be new for Mr Buttigieg.

As mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he was a surprise favourite of liberal voters in his failed 2020 Democratic primary campaign.

Since then, he has served as federal Transportation Secretary and has become arguably one of the White House's best communicators.

His skill in interviews and before crowds has been on full display in recent weeks as Ms Harris closes in on a running mate.

On the television show Real Time with Bill Maher, he took multiple shots at Mr Vance. Mr Buttigieg said he "knows" a lot of people like Mr Vance, who "would say whatever they needed to" in order to get ahead.

Mr Buttigieg, 42, pointed out Mr Vance's history of fiercely criticizing Trump and how he's now changed his tune to "get power".

He also managed a number of public crises in his role as secretary, helping to oversee the response to the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio, the Baltimore Bridge collapse and Southwest Airlines' scheduling crisis in 2022.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Hillary Clinton Gives Trump And His GOP Cronies Some Brutally Honest Election Advice

    The former secretary of state mocked Republicans with some unsolicited advice.

  • Trump Makes A Fuss About Fox News Reporting On Kamala Harris' Rallies

    The twice-impeached former president has been bashing his Democratic rival for the White House with a rampage on his Truth Social platform.

  • Republican Arizona mayor backs Harris over Trump, evoking McCain

    The GOP mayor of Mesa, Ariz. — Phoenix’s largest suburb — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, saying only the vice president can “put country over party” in the November election. Mesa Mayor John Giles wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic that Republicans should reject former President Trump at the ballot box. “Our…

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Trump Forces Out Project 2025 Mastermind

    The Trump campaign forced the architect of the ultraconservative Project 2025 manifesto out of his job on Tuesday as it sought political cover from a controversy dogging Republicans, the Daily Beast can report exclusively.Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita “put the screws” to mastermind Paul Dans in an effort to force him out and shut down the right-wing shop behind Proejct 2025, a sprawling blueprint that sought to overhaul the federal government and implement an array of far-right policies

  • No, this clip doesn't show bullet hitting Trump's ear | Fact check

    The flipped footage in the post shows Trump's left ear, which didn't appear injured in the attempt on his life. It was his right ear that was hurt.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Tells ‘The View’ Why She ‘Pities’ J.D. Vance

    The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is genuinely worried about J.D. Vance. “This poor guy,” she said on Tuesday. “I feel so bad for him.”Goldberg was responding to the recent unearthed footage of J.D. Vance admitting privately that Kamala Harris’ entry into the 2024 election was a “political sucker punch” for the Trump campaign.“Remember how Mr. T used to pity the fool? Well, I pity this man,” Goldberg added. “I pity him, because he’s had a very bumpy roll-out so far, and here he is, once again s

  • Elon Musk Drew Winces From Billionaires’ Gathering With Trump Pitch

    Elon Musk reportedly urged a group of fellow billionaires and top political strategists in February to tell their friends to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election because he believes the GOP candidate will stop illegal immigration.Some in the crowd at an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach owned by activist investor Nelson Peltz shook their heads and winced after Musk’s backing of Trump, according to The Washington Post.The X owner, who went public with his Trump endorsement after his assassin

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • Maxwell Frost Has Picture-Perfect Response To Trump's Election Claim On Fox News

    Donald Trump said that if he retakes the presidency, he'll leave the White House like he did "last time," without mentioning the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • New poll shows Florida abortion amendment winning, outperforming Democrats

    Florida’s ballot initiative to protect abortion is winning and has more support among voters than either Vice President Harris or Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a new poll shows. According to the poll from University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL), 69 percent of respondents said they would vote for Amendment 4, which…

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Jon Stewart Roasts the GOP’s ‘Flailing’ Attempts to Attack Kamala Harris

    A reinvigorated Jon Stewart celebrated the political developments of the last week on The Daily Show Monday night, while delighting in conservatives’ inability to land a blow on vice president Kamala Harris.“In the span of a week, Democrats have gone from the despair of a certain Trump presidency to the joy of a statistical tie,” Stewart said during his monologue, “Which, right now, feels like victory.”He also jokingly offered his sympathies to Donald Trump and his supporters.Read more at The Da

  • At boisterous Georgia rally, Harris dares Trump to 'say it to my face' and show up for their debate

    ATLANTA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris told a cheering, boisterous, packed Atlanta arena on Tuesday that the next 98 days would be a fight, but they'd win come November, as she taunted Donald Trump for wavering on whether he'd show up for their upcoming debate.

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."