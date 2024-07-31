Harris close to picking VP. Here is the latest reported shortlist

Kamala Harris is a matter of days from announcing her running mate, US media has reported, quoting Democratic Party sources.

A pool of candidates has been narrowed to a group of five and the choice is expected to be announced on Monday, according to CBS, the BBC's US partner.

Ms Harris will campaign with her pick on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CBS confirmed.

A decision is required before the Democratic National Convention, which starts on 19 August in Chicago, preceding the November presidential election.

Once Ms Harris's running mate is announced, the two are expected to tour the US, visiting, in addition to Philadelphia, Detroit, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona, Savannah, Georgia; and Western Wisconsin.

Here is a look at the five contenders in the final pool, according to CBS.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania governor

[Reuters]

This charismatic and popular governor could help Ms Harris capture Pennsylvania - a must-win swing state for Democrats.

Mr Shapiro, 51, has seen high approval ratings since he was elected in 2022 and has made inroads for Democrats in a state that went to Trump in the 2016 election.

He captured national headlines after quickly working to rebuild a collapsed bridge on a pivotal Philadelphia highway last year. The speedy repair was hailed by many as the perfect infrastructure talking point for a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

He would be the first Jewish vice-president if chosen by Ms Harris and American voters in November.

Mr Shapiro voiced strong support for Israel in the war in Gaza and his criticism of student protests on school campuses in his state could be divisive in the Democratic Party and the race for office.

Mark Kelly, Arizona senator

[Reuters]

The swing-state senator has an impressive resume that could appeal to voters on both sides of the aisle.

The former Navy combat pilot and Nasa astronaut has spent more than 50 days in space on multiple missions.

But Mr Kelly, 60, is newer to serving in Washington. He was sworn into office in December 2020.

His wife is Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head 2011 in Arizona while serving in the House of Representatives.

Ms Giffords has since become one of the leading voices on gun safety laws, and the couple's personal story could resonate with voters.

Mr Kelly's strong border stance and occasional criticisms of the Biden administration could help appeal to independent and conservative voters.

If chosen, the party would need to fill his Senate vacancy in a key state.

Andy Beshear, Kentucky governor

[Reuters]

The Democratic governor has been close to Ms Harris for a long time.

Mr Beshear, 46, has been able to carve out a successful career as a Democrat in a state that Donald Trump carried by 20 points in the last election. It is an appealing characteristic that could sweeten the Democratic ticket.

He has given a number of viral interviews criticising Donald Trump's vice-presidential choice, JD Vance, and his opinions on the Appalachia region.

"He ain't from here," Mr Beshear has said of the freshman Ohio senator in interviews on CNN and MSNBC. He has called Mr Vance a "phony" and "fake" for his descriptions of the region and its residents in his book, Hillbilly Elegy.

"This is a guy that used to come a couple weeks a summer, at best, to Kentucky and then wrote a book claiming to know us, claiming to understand our culture," Mr Beshear told the Des Moines Register.

"He called my people lazy, and these are the coal miners that built this country.”

Mr Beshear openly discusses his Christian faith and its impact on his personality and work. Supporting public education and protecting reproductive rights are also key issues for him.

Tim Walz, Minnesota governor

[Reuters]

Mr Walz is a battle-tested leader who served 12 years in Congress before becoming governor in 2018.

He has gained national attention for his strategy calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance, simply, as "weird".

The phrase caught on with a number of Democrats - including Ms Harris. "He's just a strange, weird dude," Mr Walz said of Trump during a fundraising event on Monday.

His plainspoken and small-town Midwestern sensibility could appeal to independent and conservative voters.

The 60-year-old led Minnesota through the 2020 protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

He used the National Guard to help quell demonstrations that - while mostly peaceful over several days - led to damaged buildings and a police station being set ablaze.

Mr Walz served 20 years in the National Guard, taught high school and also worked as an assistant football coach.

Minnesota is arguably less of a swing state, but would be a valuable asset for Ms Harris.

Pete Buttigieg, Transportation Secretary

[Reuters]

Campaigning for the White House would not be new for Mr Buttigieg.

As mayor of South Bend, Indiana, he was a surprise favourite of liberal voters in his failed 2020 Democratic primary campaign.

Since then, he has served as federal Transportation Secretary and has become arguably one of the White House's best communicators.

His skill in interviews and before crowds has been on full display in recent weeks as Ms Harris closes in on a running mate.

On the television show Real Time with Bill Maher, he took multiple shots at Mr Vance. Mr Buttigieg said he "knows" a lot of people like Mr Vance, who "would say whatever they needed to" in order to get ahead.

Mr Buttigieg, 42, pointed out Mr Vance's history of fiercely criticizing Trump and how he's now changed his tune to "get power".

He also managed a number of public crises in his role as secretary, helping to oversee the response to the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio, the Baltimore Bridge collapse and Southwest Airlines' scheduling crisis in 2022.