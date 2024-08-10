Harris Could Become First U.S. President to Have Worked at McDonald’s

Isabel van Brugen
·2 min read
Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris would make history as the first female president of the United States if she is victorious over Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November election.

That’s not the only first she has going for her, according to the Independent, which reported on Friday that she could be the first president to have formerly worked at McDonald’s.

During her college days, Harris earned extra cash by cooking up fries and making ice cream at the popular fast-food chain, a new biographic ad launched by the Kamala Harris campaign on Friday which highlighted her “middle-class” upbringing revealed.

The Democratic presidential candidate “knows what it’s like to be middle class,” Harris’ campaign said in the ad.

“Being president is about who you fight for. Vice President Harris is the daughter of a working mother and worked at a McDonald’s to put herself through college. She knows what middle class families go through. Now, she’s running for president to make it easier for families to not just get by, but get ahead,” Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

“As president, Harris’ top priority will be taking on corporate greed to lower costs. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is running to give more handouts to his ultra-wealthy friends at the expense of working Americans. That’s the contrast voters are going to see between now and Election Day.”

Harris entered the 2024 race last month after President Joe Biden stepped down following a poor debate performance in June which raised concerns about the 81-year-old’s mental acuity and his ability to serve another term.

Born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, she would become the first female president of the U.S. and the first Asian American president if she is victorious over Trump in the 2024 election.

The Harris campaign is spending $50 million on advertising ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 19.

According to TMZ, the Kamala Harris campaign will limit celebrity appearances at the upcoming convention “for fear of making the DNC feel too Hollywood.”

“They don’t want to overdo the Hollywood aspect to the point where it turns off everyday folks,” the publication reported, citing unnamed sources.

