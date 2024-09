The Daily Beast

Dead men may tell no tales. But Donald Trump has no problem telling tales about dead men. In the past two months, Trump has repeatedly name-checked Bob Tisch who passed away in 2005. The message is always the same.“Bob Tisch of Loews, friend of mine, great guy. Wonderful man….” Trump said at a Sept. 24 Trump Tower press conference. “Bob Tisch used to tell me that he thinks San Francisco is the greatest city in the country. He passed away quite a while ago, but... San Francisco probably was.”The