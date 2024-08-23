Harris' grandnieces, Washington teach DNC how to say 'Kamala'

STORY: :: Actress Kerry Washington and Harris' grandnieces teach DNC how to pronounce 'Kamala'

:: August 22, 2024

:: Chicago, Illinois

"It's come to my attention that there are some folks who struggle or pretend to struggle with the proper pronunciation of our future president's name. So tonight, we're gonna have everyone get it right. Here to help me are some very special guests."

"Can you tell us your names?"

"Hello, everybody. My name is Amara, and my name is Lila, her little sister."

"And what are you here to do?"

"To teach you how to say our aunty's name."

"Okay, so how do you pronounce it?"

"First you say comma like comma in a sentence. Then you say la like, la la la la la la la."

"Put it together and it's - one, two, three - Kamala. All right, so let's practice."

"Everybody over here, say 'Kama'"

"Everybody over here, say 'la'."

"For President"

Washington said there are folks who struggle or pretend to struggle to pronounce ‘Kamala'. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called the Vice President ‘Kamabla.’

“Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not,” the actress said.

On the final, and most anticipated, night of the convention, Chicago’s United Center brimmed with energy – and people.

Harris emerged as the Democratic candidate little more than a month ago when allies of President Joe Biden, 81, forced him to quit the race. If successful, she stands to make history as the first woman elected U.S. president.