Harris grilled on immigration in combative Fox interview

STORY: "Vice President Kamala Harris defends the Biden administration's immigration policies on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier."

:: October 16, 2024

:: Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania

HARRIS: "Let's all be honest about that. I have no pride in saying that this is a perfect immigration system. I've been clear, I think we all are, that it needs to be fixed."

BAIER: "Six democrats."

HARRIS: "And Donald Trump. Let me just finish."

BAIER: "Six democrats voted against that bill."

HARRIS: "Donald Trump learned about that bill and told them to kill it because he preferred to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem."

HARRIS: "The first bill, practically within hours of taking the oath, was a bill to fix our immigration system."

BAIER: " Yes, ma'am. It was called the U.S. Citizen Citizenship Act of 2021"

HARRIS: "Exactly"

BAIER: "It is essentially a pathway to citizenship..."

HARRIS: "May I please finish, may I responding please? You have to let me finish, please."

BAIER: "You had the White House and the House and the Senate and they didn't bring up that bill."

HARRIS: "I'm in the middle of responding to the point you are raising and I'd like to finish."

BAIER: "Yes, ma'am."

HARRIS: "We recognized from day one that to the point of this being your first question, it is a priority."

HARRIS: "Cause I do believe the American people are ready to turn the page on the divisiveness and the type of rhetoric that has come out of Donald Trump. People are ready to chart a new way forward."

Harris said Trump told Republicans to reject a bipartisan immigration bill because "he preferred to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem."

The interview was part of a direct appeal by Harris on Wednesday to Republican voters in this year's U.S. presidential election, as she highlighted Republican support for her campaign in a battleground county in Pennsylvania before appearing on conservative-leaning Fox News.