Harris hits Trump on abortion: 'They are out of their minds'

Kamala Harris connected her "freedom" theme to abortion rights, using her speech to directly tie Donald Trump to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "This is what's happening in our country because of Donald Trump. And understand, he's not done," Harris said. "Simply put, they are out of their minds. And one must ask, why exactly is it that they don't trust women? Well, we trust women. We trust women."

Video Transcript

Friends.

I believe America cannot truly be prosperous unless Americans are fully able to make their own decisions about their own lives, especially on matters of heart and home.

But tonight in America, too many women are not able to make those decisions.

And let's be clear about how we got here, Donald Trump, hand picked members of the United States Supreme Court to take away reproductive freedom.

And now he brags about it in his words.

Quote, I did it and I'm proud to have done it.

End quote.

Well, I'll tell you over the past two years, I've traveled across our country and women have told me their stories, husbands and fathers have shared theirs, stories of women miscarrying in a parking lot, developing sepsis, losing the ability to ever again have Children.

All because doctors are afraid they may go to jail for caring for their patients.

Couples just trying to grow their family cut off in the middle of IVF treatments, Children who have survived sexual assault, potentially being forced to carry a pregnancy to term.

This is what's happening in our country because of Donald Trump and understand he is not done as a part of his agenda.

He and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication, abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress and get this, get this.

He plans to create a national anti abortion coordinator and force states to report on women's miscarriages and abortions.

Simply put they are out of their minds.