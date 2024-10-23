Harris to hold CNN town hall on Wednesday, Trump rallies in Georgia

By Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a town hall with undecided voters on CNN on Wednesday, after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rejected an offer to debate the Democratic nominee for a second time.

Trump will headline a rally Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia with guests Tucker Carlson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as the race for the White House counts down to less than two weeks.

Pennsylvania and Georgia are among seven battleground states that will decide who wins the presidency.

Both candidates are likely to spend much of the rest of their campaigns in those states, trying to persuade the small sliver of voters who are still undecided to back them in the Nov. 5 election.

Harris tried and failed to push Trump to agree to a second presidential debate on CNN after she was considered to have won the first and only presidential debate between the two candidates, which took place in September on ABC News.

Her televised town hall will take place before a live audience of undecided voters from Pennsylvania in Delaware County, outside of Philadelphia.

Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over the former president, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Harris' lead in the six-day poll, which closed on Monday, differed little from her 45% to 42% advantage over Trump in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted a week earlier.

Surrogates campaigning for Trump and Harris are fanning out across the U.S. this week. Harris' vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, will travel to North Carolina and Pennsylvania after campaigning with former President Barack Obama in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Trump's running mate JD Vance will head to Reno, Nevada on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)