Harris to hold rally at UW-Madison days before election
As the election nears, Harris heads to UW-Madison to lead a rally focused on voter engagement.
As the election nears, Harris heads to UW-Madison to lead a rally focused on voter engagement.
Multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk's pro-Donald Trump super PAC suspiciously didn't announce a winner of its "daily" $1 million giveaway on Wednesday, just hours after the Justice Department sent the group a letter, warning it that it may be illegally trying to pay off voters. The PAC, which was created to sway voters in battleground states […]
These claims promoted by the vice president — or targeting her — have gained internet attention during her presidential campaign.
Critics mocked the moment between the Republican nominee and his running mate as cringeworthy.
“Oh my God," Berman responded to Harry Enten's Harris-Trump election scenario.
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
“Let me make sure you all understand this," the former president told a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia.
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.
Two years ago, the paper said Trump proved himself "unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again" over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
The New York Times reporter also dismissed an idea about how the former president has changed since his first run in 2016.
For years, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's distaste for former President Donald Trump has been characterized through calculated restraint, but in a new biography on McConnell set to be released next week, McConnell criticizes the former president in no uncertain terms, at varying points calling Trump "stupid," "ill-tempered," a "narcissist" and a "despicable human being." With less than two weeks until an Election Day that could see Trump return to the White House, McConnell, who has served as his party's leader in the Senate for a record-breaking 17 years, says Trump's MAGA movement has "done a lot of damage" to the Republican Party and turned it into something that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize."
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
Jim Acosta checked the Georgia Republican Party chair for "just lying" about the 2020 election in his state.
Arizona US Senate candidate and prominent election-denier referenced the former president’s infamous affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky
Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to bribery and propaganda in an attempt to prevent Moldova and Georgia from joining the European Union, but his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
Chris Christie has some thoughts about how Kamala Harris can win over the new voters necessary to win in the last stretch before Election Day. But with the stakes so high at this moment, Ana Navarro took him to task for giving Trump a pass. “You’re spending all this time criticizing Kamala,” Navarro told Christie on Friday’s episode of The View. “We’re doing here what Charlamagne Tha God was talking about yesterday [on CNN]. We are holding her to this high standard of her closing message needs t
Jill Wine-Banks expressed her alarm over the potential candidate.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he's staying on as leader even after 24 of his own MPs signed a letter calling for him to step down to save the party from what polls say could be a resounding defeat in the next election.Speaking to reporters at a press conference on the federal government's plan to curb immigration, Trudeau said he's not going anywhere, despite demands from some MPs that he leave by Oct. 28."As a party, we've always had robust discussions about the best way forward.