Harris meets Zelensky and slams Trump's 'surrender policy' for Ukraine

US Vice-President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, pledging support to the country. Meanwhile her opponent, Donald Trump, said he would be meeting with Zelensky on Friday.

Kamala Harris criticized her US election rival Donald Trump's "surrender" policy on Ukraine on Thursday, while the Republican said he would meet Ukraine's president despite a bitter row over the war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky presented a so-called "victory" plan to President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House, with Biden announcing a new military aid package worth nearly $8 billion for a struggling Kyiv.

Standing with Zelensky at her side, Harris did not mention Trump by name but said there were "some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory."

