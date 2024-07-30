Harris nears VP decision with plans to blitz battleground states next week

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris will visit multiple battleground states with her future running-mate next week, according to a source familiar with the plans, signaling that a decision on the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee's pick for vice president is near.

Harris is aiming to name her running-mate before Aug. 7, the Democratic National Committee's self-imposed deadline to virtually confirm the party's presidential and vice presidential nominees ahead of the Democratic National Convention later in the month.

"Not yet," Harris, boarding Air Force Two for a campaign rally in Atlanta, told reporters Tuesday afternoon when asked if she has picked her running-mate.

Reuters first reported on next week's travel plans with Harris and her running-mate and said an announcement could come as early as Monday.

Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets people during a campaign stop at Paschal's, a historic Black-owned restaurant, in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024.

Among the Democrats Harris is considering as her vice presidential nominee are Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

North Carolina Roy Cooper pulled his name out off the vice presidential contender list Monday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a co-chair of the Harris campaign and another speculated pick, has said she plans to remain governor until the end of her term in 2026.

The most closely contested battlegrounds in the election are Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina. A Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll released Tuesday found that Harris has wiped out Trump's leads in each of the states, with Harris now leading in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

