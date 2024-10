Harris and Obama Embrace Onstage at Campaign Rally

Kamala Harris and Barack Obama embraced onstage as the Democratic nominee for US president rallied in Georgia on Thursday, October 24.

Footage released by the Harris campaign captured the moment.

The rally in an Atlanta suburb drew a crowd of around 20,000 supporters, according to reports, and featured an appearance by Bruce Springsteen. Credit: Kamala Harris via Storyful