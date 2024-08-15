Harris praises Biden in their 1st joint event since she became the Democratic presidential nominee

At an event highlighting new efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs, Vice President Kamala Harris praised President Biden for his leadership on expanding access to affordable health care. It was the first event featuring the two leaders since Biden exited the presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

Video Transcript

And of course, I could speak all afternoon about the person that I am standing on the stage with President Joe Biden and he's gonna speak in a minute.

But uh there's a lot of love in this room for our president.

And I think it's for many, many reasons, including few leaders in our nation have done more on so many issues including to expand access to affordable health care life than Joe Biden.

And today we take the next step.

Thank you Joe forward in our fight.