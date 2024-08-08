Harris puts Walz's Midwest cred to the test in Michigan rally

STORY: :: Location: Detroit, Michigan

:: Date: August 7, 2024

:: Harris lambasts Trump in swing state tour

to introduce her running mate Walz

Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz

:: "It's been a pretty interesting 24 hours for me. I'll have to be honest. And I don't know how I can explain to you walking into that arena in Philly or that field out in Wisconsin or right here to what I have been told is the largest rally of the campaign."

Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris

"As a prosecutor, I specialize in cases of sexual abuse. Well, Donald Trump was found liable for committing sexual abuse. As attorney general, I held the big Wall Street banks accountable for fraud. Well, Donald Trump was just found guilty of fraud, 34 counts, to be exact."

CROWD CHANTING (English) "Lock him up!"

Harris: "Hold on, hold on, hold on. You know what? Here. Hold on. Here's the thing. The courts are going to handle that, we're going to beat them in November."

The Democratic candidates are using the campaign swing states to introduce Walz, a former teacher and football coach and a veteran of the Army National Guard, to voters around the country after he beat out better-known Democrats for the No. 2 spot.

Polls show Harris has erased the lead Trump had built during the final faltering weeks of President Joe Biden's campaign, and a re-energized Democratic Party has flooded her campaign with donations since she rose to the top of the ticket two weeks ago.

Democrats regard Wisconsin and Michigan as near must-wins in the 2024 election. The states have loomed large for the party since Hillary Clinton's unexpected defeats there helped clinch Trump's 2016 win.

Biden beat Trump in both states in 2020. But opinion polls showed him facing a close battle in Michigan before he dropped out of the race last month, with much of the state's significant Arab and Muslim American population fuming over his administration's support for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attacks.