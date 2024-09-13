Harris Raised $47 Million After Debate, Says Voters Deserve Another In Rebuke To Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris raised $47 million in a day after her debate against former President Donald Trump, a mammoth figure that came from more than 600,000 individual donations.

The New York Times reported the new fundraising figures on Thursday as Harris was riding a wave following her strong performance as the two faced off for the first time this week in Philadelphia.

“This historic, 24-hour haul reflects a strong and growing coalition of Americans united behind Vice President Harris’ candidacy that knows the stakes this November, and are doing their part to defeat Donald Trump this November,” Jen O’Malley Dillion, Harris’ campaign chair, told The Associated Press.

The donations amounted to Harris’ best 24-hour fundraising period since the first tsunami of support when she replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket in July. Her first day as the presumptive nominee brought in $81 million, and she said earlier this month her campaign had more than $400 million in cash on hand.

Harris kicks off her New Way Forward Tour with her first rally after the debate on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Image

Trump has since refused to step foot on a debate stage again, shutting down Harris’ calls for another showdown before the November election. Fox News had asked both candidates to appear at another one in October.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,” he wrote on Truth Social, ending a string of posts over the past few days in which he declared himself the winner and likened himself to a prizefighter.

Harris on the other hand has leveled challenges against her Republican opponent, telling supporters at two rallies on Thursday the pair owed voters another debate.

“I believe we owe it to have another debate. We owe it to the voters,” she told a packed house at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. “In this election what’s at stake could not be more important.”

Harris’ campaign told the Times that while the vice president had a strong war chest to leverage over the next two months, she was focused on appealing to a wide swath of Americans around the country, which will be expensive. Trump, on the other hand, was marshaling his resources in a smaller set of battleground states.

“We don’t have that luxury,” O’Malley Dillon told the Times.

