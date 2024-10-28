Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico 'floating island of garbage'

Adriana Gomez Licon And Darlene Superville
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats stepped up their attacks on Donald Trump on Monday, a day after a comedian opening a rally for the former president called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” a comment that drew wide condemnation and highlighted the rising power of a key Latino group in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Vice President Kamala Harris described Trump’s rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden as “more vivid than usual” and said he “fans the fuel of hate” before she flew to Michigan for a campaign event. President Joe Biden called the rally “simply embarrassing.” In a rare move late Sunday, the Trump campaign distanced itself from the remarks on Puerto Rico made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

“The garbage he spoke about is polluting our elections and confirming just how little Donald Trump cares about Latinos specifically, about our Puerto Rican community,” Eddie Moran, mayor of Reading, said at a news conference with other Puerto Rican officials.

With just over a week before Election Day, the fallout underscores the importance of Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes and the last-minute efforts to court growing numbers of Hispanic voters, mostly from Puerto Rico, who have settled in cities west and north of Philadelphia.

Fernando Tormos-Aponte, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Pittsburgh who specializes in Puerto Rican politics and electoral organizing, said the timing of the comments may spell trouble for the Trump campaign.

“When you combine the events that took place yesterday with other grievances that Puerto Ricans have, you really are not engaging in sound political strategy,” Tormos-Aponte said.

Trump did not mention the controversy during his first appearance of the day, at the National Faith Summit in Powder Springs, Georgia. The closest he came was when conservative activist Gary Bauer asked a question that included offhand praise for Trump turning Madison Square Garden “into MAGA Square Garden.”

“Great night,” said Trump, who planned to attend a rally in Atlanta later in the day.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, was asked about the insult during an appearance in Wausau, Wisconsin.

“Maybe it’s a stupid racist joke, as you said. Maybe it’s not. I haven’t seen it. I’m not going to comment on the specifics of the joke,” Vance said. “But I think that we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing.”

The Harris campaign released an ad that will run online in battleground states targeting Puerto Rican voters and highlighting the comedian's remarks. The comments landed Harris a show of support from Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny and prompted reactions from Republicans in Florida and in Puerto Rico.

Hinchcliffe also made demeaning jokes about Black people, other Latinos, Palestinians and Jews in his routine before Trump's appearance. On Monday in Pittsburgh, Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, delivered remarks on antisemitism in America, a day after the anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre.

“There is a fire in this country, and we either pour water on it or we pour gasoline on it," Emhoff said.

Still, it was Hinchliffe's quip about Puerto Rico that drew the most attention, partly due to the geography of the election.

From Labor Day to this past weekend, both campaigns have made more visits to Pennsylvania than to Georgia, Arizona and Nevada combined, according to Associated Press tracking of the campaigns’ public events. The state has some of the fastest-growing Hispanic communities, including in Reading and Allentown, where more than half of the population is Hispanic.

Pennsylvania’s Latino eligible voter population has more than doubled since 2000, from 206,000 to 620,000 in 2023, according to Census Bureau figures. More than half of those are Puerto Rican eligible voters.

The comedian's remarks were played early Monday on Spanish-language radio in Pennsylvania by one of Harris' surrogates based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, who called out Trump for not issuing an apology beyond a statement from the campaign saying “this joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

In central Florida, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat whose district covers neighborhoods with large numbers of Puerto Ricans recently moved from the island, noted Monday that there are “huge numbers” of Puerto Ricans in swing states.

“We remember, and you know what, we are going to vote,” Soto said at a news conference called by Puerto Rican leaders. “That’s the only thing we can do right now.”

Harris said Monday that none of the vitriol at the Madison Square Garden rally will support the dreams and aspirations of the American people but instead fans "the fuel of trying to divide our country.”

She said Trump's event Sunday, in which speakers hurled cruel and racist insults, “highlighted the point that I've been making throughout this campaign.”

“He is focused and actually fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family, the American worker,” the Democratic presidential nominee told reporters.

Harris also said: “What he did last night is not a discovery. It is just more of the same and may be more vivid than usual. Donald Trump spends full time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division, and that’s why people are exhausted with him.”

Harris also spoke about her proposals for Puerto Rico, such as creating a task force to bring in private companies to upgrade the island’s electrical grid.

Trump planned to return to Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a visit to Allentown after delivering remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press writers Mike Schneider in Orlando and Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report.

Adriana Gomez Licon And Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Attack on a Chad military base kills 40 soldiers, presidency says

    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Unidentified assailants killed at least 40 soldiers during an overnight attack on a military base in the country’s west, Chad’s presidency said Monday.

  • TSMC reportedly halts shipments to China's Sophgo after finding chip in Huawei product

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) has halted chip shipments to China-based Sophgo after TSMC found one of its chips featured in Huawei's AI processor, according to Reuters. TSMC shares move lower in Monday's session as US and Taiwan officials investigate this matter. Before this incident, TSMC previously denied reports that it was under investigation by US officials for supposed business dealings with Huawei, which could violate trade restrictions. Market Domination co-hosts Josh Lipton and Josh Schafer examine this report and how it may affect TSMC's position in the AI chip race. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination&nbsp;here. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • Harris tours computer chip factory in Michigan

    Kamala Harris on Monday emphasized how government funding for computer chip manufacturers could create factory jobs in the electoral battleground of Michigan, days after Donald Trump criticized the bipartisan 2022 law that provides the money and said he would rather just charge tariffs.

  • Hundreds of ballots damaged after ballot box set on fire in Washington state: Officials

    Ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington were set on fire with incendiary devices early Monday in what authorities believe are connected incidents, police said. The two arson incidents, which occurred near the Oregon-Washington border, are also believed to be connected to a third ballot box incident that occurred earlier this month in Vancouver, Washington, police said. In the first reported incident on Monday, Portland police responded to a fire at a ballot box around 3:30 a.m. local time, police said.

  • Jeremy Allen White Transforms into Bruce Springsteen in First Look at Biopic “Deliver Me from Nowhere ”

    Production on the Scott Cooper-directed film has officially kicked off in New Jersey, according to a release sent out Monday, Oct. 28

  • AP Top Stories October 28 P

    Here's the latest for Monday, Oct. 28th: Fires set in Washington and Oregon ballot boxes; Harris condemns statements at Trump rally; Biden casts his early ballot; Israeli parliament votes to restrict UN aid agency in Gaza.

  • Russia Says U.S. Citizen Was Spying for Putin Inside Ukraine

    A purported U.S. citizen said to have spied on Ukrainian forces for Moscow has now been extracted from the embattled country’s eastern Donetsk region by Kremlin forces, according to Russian state media. Several government-aligned outlets have published a picture of the man, who has not been formally identified and whose face has been obscured in the photo, wearing civilian clothes and embracing members of what appears to be a Russian special forces unit. Citing “privacy concerns,” the U.S. embas

  • A Minnesota woman is accused of turning in a ballot for her dead mother. A routine check caught it

    A northern Minnesota woman accused of trying to submit a mail ballot for her recently deceased mother has been charged with three felonies, showing how routine election safeguards thwart rare instances of attempted voter fraud. Officials in Itasca County, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of Minneapolis, said Monday that the improper vote was caught because the state provides a monthly list of people who've died to election officials, who then flag those names in the state's voter registration database. The criminal case was filed last week in state district court in Grand Rapids as former President Donald Trump continued to suggest he will lose the Nov. 5 election only if his political opponents cheat.

  • 'Operation Days of Repentance' - How Israel's strike on Iran unfolded

    Israel's pre-dawn attack on Iran was one of the biggest and most complex air assaults the country has ever conducted. Dozens of aircraft, including Western-made fifth-generation F-35 stealth jets as well as F-16 and F-15 warplanes, flew more than 1,000 miles to strike multiple targets inside Iran, including the regime's prized, Russian-provided S-300 air defence systems. An Israeli source said four of the S-300 systems were hit along with radars and other air defence capabilities, reducing the risk to Israeli aircraft should they be deployed on any future mission against the Iranian regime.

  • 'Bitter, unimaginable consequences': Iran warns of reprisal for Israel attack

    Iran previously downplayed Saturday's air attack by Israel, saying it caused only limited damage. The U.S. warned Iran not to escalate the fighting.

  • Sudan's warring forces are escalating attacks and outsiders are `fueling the fire,' warns UN Chief

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sudan’s warring military and paramilitary forces are escalating attacks with outside powers “fueling the fire,” which is intensifying the nightmare of hunger and disease for millions, the United Nations chief said Monday.

  • US warns of visa restrictions for people who undermine Ghana's democracy

    ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — The U.S. State Department warned Monday that it would restrict U.S. visas for peopled deemed to have undermined Ghana's democracy, ahead of the West African country’s general election in December.

  • Middle East latest: Israel passes 2 laws restricting UN agency that distributes aid in Gaza

    Israeli lawmakers passed two laws on Monday that could threaten the work of the main U.N. agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and deeming it a terror organization.

  • These are the major newspapers that have and haven’t endorsed Trump and Harris

    For the past 30 years, The Washington Post has endorsed presidential candidates. But not this year.

  • I was with Trump fans that flooded the streets outside MSG with red hats. The scenes were weird even for NYC

    Ariana Baio recounts the scenes outside of Madison Square Garden as she waited for three hours with Trump supporters to attend his rally

  • You can rely on this Amazon laptop for 'great performance,' according to shoppers — save an epic 40% right now

    This Asus Chromebook is "super thin and lightweight," so you can toss it in your bag without hassle.

  • Louisiana governor calls a special session to address taxes and the courts

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana legislators will meet in special session beginning Nov. 6 to consider Republican Gov. Jeff Landry's attempt at an ambitious overhaul of the state's tax structure, according to a formal proclamation Landry issued Monday.

  • B.C. NDP hangs on to power, will form next government CBC News projects

    The British Columbia NDP appears to have fended off the Conservative surge by a razor-thin margin and will form the next provincial government, CBC News projects.Whether the party forms a minority or majority government is still uncertain.Currently, the NDP has been elected in 46 ridings and is leading in one, with the Conservatives elected in 43 and leading in one. The B.C. Greens have been elected in two ridings.With 93 seats in the B.C. Legislature, a majority requires 47 seats.The victory is

  • Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order in Pennsylvania that could result in thousands of votes not being counted in this year's election in the battleground state.

  • Surviving Trump’s Hate-Filled Takeover of Madison Square Garden

    The MAGA faithful flooded Midtown Manhattan on Sunday in what could be a preview of another four years of American cruelty