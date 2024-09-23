Harris says she will announce new economic plans this week

STORY: ::September 22, 2024

::Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

::Kamala Harris says she will unveil new proposals for the economy this week

"Are you giving an economic speech this week, Madam Vice-President?

"Yes."

"Can you tell us anything about what that's going to be about, any preview?"

"So, I'm going to be giving a speech this week that is really to outline my vision for the economy. As you've heard me talk about, I believe in what we can create in terms of opportunity for the American people. I've named it an Opportunity Economy, which really, in short form, is about what we can do more to invest in the aspirations, the ambitions and the dreams of the American people while addressing the challenges that they face, whether it be the high price of groceries or the difficulty in being able to acquire homeownership, because for a number of reasons, including we don't have enough housing supply."

"Will the care economy (referring to childcare, eldercare) be part of this?"

"I will touch on it for sure. Yeah."

The new policies, which have not been previously reported and could be announced in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, come as undecided voters continue to ask for more information about how Harris would help them economically if she were elected president in November, including those in critical swing states, the sources said.