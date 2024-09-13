Harris says she's 'feeling very good about Pennsylvania' during campaign stop in battleground state

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters she was "feeling very good about Pennsylvania" while campaigning on Friday in the key battleground state, even as both supporters and detractors came out for the occasion.

In an unannounced stop at Classic Elements, a cafe and bookstore in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Harris told reporters, "I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania, because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard."

"I will be continuing to travel around the state to make sure that I'm listening as much as we are talking," Harris said. "And ultimately, I feel very strongly that -- got to earn every vote, and that means spending time with folks in the communities where they live. And so that's why I'm here."

She added, "We're going to be spending a lot more time in Pennsylvania."

Part of that visit included an interview with a Philadelphia ABC News affiliate as Harris faces criticism from Trump and other Republicans that she hasn't done extended news media interviews beyond a sit-down with CNN on Aug. 29.

Harris and former President Donald Trump remain locked in a tight race in Pennsylvania, with 538's presidential polling average for Pennsylvania showing less than a percentage point between the candidates as of Friday afternoon.

Both campaigns will look to win the state, which Biden won by about a 1% margin in 2020 -- four years after Trump won by slightly less than 1%.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, during a campaign stop with Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is greeted by the owners and local patrons at Classic Elements, a cafe and bookstore, Sept. 13, 2024, in Johnstown, Pa. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Before she spoke with reporters, Harris chatted with the store's owner while Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his spouse Giselle Fetterman looked on.

Harris spoke about a small business owner neighbor she had growing up who was a "second mother" to her. Harris also praised the staff for their work.

When Harris went into the main seating area of the cafe, a patron called out, "Kamala, we love you!" to which Harris responded, "I appreciate you, thank you" to applause and comments of "Madame Vice President."

Speaking to the patrons, Harris said, "We're doing it together. But I wanted to come to Johnstown … I wanted to come and visit this small business -- you know, a lot of the work I care about is about building community, right? There are many ways to do that … one of them is our small businesses."

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris greets guests at Classic Elements, a coffee shop and bookstore, on Sept. 13, 2024, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

But Harris encountered both supporters and detractors outside of the bookstore.

Near the bookstore, people behind temporary fencing held signs that were both supportive of Harris and supportive of Trump.

One person could be heard chanting "USA!" while another chanted "We're not going back" -- which can often be heard at her campaign events.

And one person could be seen holding up a sign that said, "Even my dog hates Trump."

Earlier, when she landed in Johnstown, there was a large crowd gathered at the airport hanger; Harris was greeted by the Fettermans and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic.

As the motorcade drove to the bookstore, some healthcare workers lined a street holding up middle fingers and a sign that said, "Harris sux."

PHOTO: Supporters of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump stand behind a fence, on the day of Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris campaign event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 13, 2024. (Quinn Glabicki/Reuters)

The visit came ahead of a Friday evening rally Harris is set to hold in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and amid a battleground-state swing by Harris, running mate Gov. Tim Walz, and others launched after the ABC News presidential debate on Tuesday.

While the Harris campaign is pushing for another debate with Trump, they believe it’s a “win-win” situation regardless of the outcome, a source close to the campaign team told ABC News.

The campaign's thinking is if Trump refuses, he’s a “coward” and the last thing Americans remember is Harris’s strong debate against Trump; but if Trump agrees to another debate, then Harris will perform strongly again, according to the source.

In fact, the Vice President may even prefer not having another debate so that she doesn’t have to take time off the trail to debate prep, the source added. Harris takes her preparation extremely seriously, and another debate would remove her from campaigning during these critical days before the election, according to the source.

Harris’s campaign is entering a more intense phase, adding that she will be doing more interviews, but mostly with local news and influencers, according to campaign sources.

One of those interviews was with ABC Philadelphia station WPVI Friday evening, which marked her first solo interview since she secured the nomination.

PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed by 6abc Action News anchor Brian Taff on Sept. 13, 2024. (WPVI)

WPVI anchor Brian Taff asked questions on several topics, including how she would appeal to voters who are still undecided or voters who "share [Trump's] values, but are open to something else?"

"I, based on experience, and a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us," Harris said. "And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other."

ABC News' Selina Wang and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

