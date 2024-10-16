Harris Shuts Down Bret Baier as He Plays the MAGA Hits

In a contentious interview with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Fox News host Bret Baier spent no time going after the vice president with a laundry list of the subjects often highlighted by former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Immediately after the interview kicked off, Baier opened by asking: “How many illegal immigrants would you estimate your administration has released into the country over the last three and a half years?”

Harris began a carefully worded answer, but Baier consistently interrupted her before she could finish a sentence.

“It’s a rough estimate of 6 million people have been released into the country,” Baier insisted.

“Let me just finish and I will get to the question, I promise you,” an irritated Harris said. “I was beginning to answer.”

Harris deflected by blaming Trump for the downfall of the bipartisan border security bill that was defeated in Congress in May. But Baier also pressed Harris on the deaths of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and Laken Riley, three murder victims whose suspected killers crossed the border during Biden’s presidency, before the bill was negotiated.

Baier also played a clip of Nungaray’s mother blaming the Biden-Harris administration for her daughter’s death.

When asked if she owes their families an apology, Harris replied: “I’m so sorry for her loss. I’m so sorry for her loss. Sincerely.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

