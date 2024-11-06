Harris spokesperson addresses supporters in D.C.

With neither candidate yet to reach 270 electoral votes, Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addressed supporters at Howard University in Washington, D.C., telling the crowd that the vice president would not be making a statement this evening. “We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted,” said Richmond.

Video Transcript

Good evening, Howard.

I want to say good evening to all of the Harris campaign, the campaign family.

Thank you for all that you have done.

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for being believing in the promise of America.

We still have votes to count.

We still have states that have not been called yet.

We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted that every voice has spoken.

So you won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow.

She will be back here tomorrow to address not only the hu family, not only to address her supporters but to address the nation.

So thank you.

We believe in you may God bless you.

May God keep you and go hate you and go Harris.

Thank you all.