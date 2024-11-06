Harris supporters say they're 'still keeping the faith'

The Daily Beast
It’s election day and while both candidates might be neck and neck in the polls, betting sites are showing clear preference toward a Republican victory. Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting platform, has granted Donald Trump a massive 38 point lead against Kamala Harris as of 8.30 am Eastern Time, according to a round-up published by Forbes. Other sites like Kalshi, Predict It, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers also favor a Trump win, by percentages of 59, 51, 58 and 60 respectively.