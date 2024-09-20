Harris tells story of Georgia woman who died after health care was delayed following an abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a campaign rally in Atlanta about the death of Amber Thurman, who, according to a report by ProPublica, died after her health care was delayed likely because of concern about legal consequences from Georgia’s abortion restrictions.

Video Transcript

And her name and we will speak her name Amber, Nicole Thurman.

Amber, Nicole Thurman.

That's right.

And she had her future all planned out.

And so when she discovered that she was pregnant, she decided she wanted to have an abortion.

But because of the Trump abortion ban here in Georgia, she was forced to travel out of state to receive the health care that she needed.

But when she returned to Georgia, she needed additional care.

So she went to a hospital.

But you see, under the Trump abortion ban, her doctors could have faced up to a decade in prison for providing Amber the care she needed.

Understand what a law like this means.

Doctors have to wait until the patient is at death's door before they take action.

You know, on the other side of my, you know, the, the, the, the, the other folks that Trump and his running mate and they'll talk about.

Oh, yeah.

But I, you know, II, I do believe in the exception to save the mother's life.

Ok. All right.

Let's break that down.

Shall we?

Let's break that down?

Let's break that down.

So we're saying that we're going to create public policy that says that a doctor, a health care provider will only kick in to give the care that somebody needs if they're about to die.

Think about what we are saying right now, you're saying that good policy, logical policy, moral policy, humane policy is about saying that a health care provider, we only start providing that care when you're about to die.

And so Amber waited 20 hours, 20 hours, excruciating hours until finally, she was in enough physical distress that her doctors thought they would be ok to treat her, but it was too late.

She died of sepsis.