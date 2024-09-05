Harris-Trump debate: When is it? What are the rules? And will there be more?

After the CNN debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump upended the 2024 election, voters are eager to see how Vice President Kamala Harris taking over the Democratic nomination could change the dynamic. Yahoo News has put together a guide to the upcoming Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News, which will see Harris and Trump face off in person for the first time.

Video Transcript

The general election is now in full swing.

So you know what that means.

Debate season is upon us and given that the last debate drastically changed, the state of the race, voters are likely going to be very interested in what happens next.

Here's what you need to know.

So right now, the only scheduled presidential debate is on the books for September 10th.

It was originally agreed upon by former President Trump and then candidate President Biden to follow the same format as the CNN debate, meaning no audience, no notes or props and having the microphones muted by default.

The only real day was that ABC news would host instead of CNN.

However, since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced Biden as the democratic nominee, there's been some back and forth over the rules and a bit of will they or won't they?

From both campaigns?

But right now, everything appears to be moving ahead as planned.

Now, what will the debate be about that really comes down to moderators, David Muir and Lindsay Davis, but both candidates have records in the White House.

So those are likely to be probed alongside their plans for the next four years.

The ABC debate will also be the first time Harris and Trump have ever met in person.

Trump didn't attend the inauguration in 2021.

So it's going to be interesting to watch how they interact.

So, will there be other debates as of now?

No, both campaigns have expressed interest in a second round sometime in October, but neither has committed and no date has been set.

But on October 1st, there will be a debate between the vice presidential candidates, Senator JD Vance and Minnesota, Governor Tim Waltz.

Beyond that, we'll just have to wait and see as this story develops.

