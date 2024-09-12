Harris and Trump are jockeying for battleground states after their debate

Chris Megerian, Jonathan J. Cooper And Gary D. Robertson
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making a beeline for swing states that they hope to flip in their favor this year, both of them trying to expand their narrow paths to victory in a closely fought presidential campaign.

Harris has her sights set on North Carolina, where she has scheduled rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro on Thursday, her first political events after she buoyed supporters with her performance in Tuesday’s debate. Her team is working to turn key moments from the debate into new television and digital advertising, and promising more travel in battleground states.

Trump is heading west to Tucson, Arizona, as he looks to stabilize his campaign, which continues to struggle to recalibrate nearly two months after Harris replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. Although Harris' team said she's willing to do another debate, the Republican candidate has waffled.

“Are we going to do a rematch?” Trump said Wednesday. “I just don’t know.”

The candidates are barnstorming one day after they marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, a somber occasion that provided little respite from partisan politics in a high-speed campaign season.

At a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, close to where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers fought back against their hijackers, Trump posed for photos with children who wore campaign shirts. One of the shirts proclaimed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden and Harris were “dumb and dumber and dumbest.”

Biden and Harris visited the same fire station earlier in the day. Someone there offered Biden a red-white-and-blue baseball hat that said “Trump 2024,” and suggested the president put it on to demonstrate his commitment to bipartisan unity. Biden briefly put it on and flashed a wide grin.

Only a handful of battleground states will decide the outcome of the election.

Democrats haven't won North Carolina's electoral votes since 2008, when President Barack Obama was elected for the first time. However, Trump's 2020 margin of victory of 1.3 percentage points was his narrowest win of any state that year, and Democrats hope that North Carolina's growing and diversifying population will give them an edge this time.

Harris's campaign said Thursday's trip will be her ninth to the state this year, and recent polls show a tight race. More than two dozen combined campaign offices — supporting Harris and the rest of the party's candidates — have been opened, and popular Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is one of her top surrogates.

Republicans have been confident about Trump’s chances in the state, and the former president held rallies there in August.

Registered independents — known in North Carolina as unaffiliated — are the state’s largest voting bloc and are usually key to determining outcomes in statewide elections. A state Supreme Court ruling this week affirming that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must be removed from North Carolina ballots could bring additional votes Trump’s way given Kennedy’s endorsement.

The state's Republican Party has dismissed concerns that a poor showing by its gubernatorial nominee, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, could harm the electoral chances of other party candidates, including Trump.

Democratic nominee Josh Stein and his allies have hammered Robinson for months on the airwaves and social media for his past harsh comments on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Stein, the state attorney general, had a lead over Robinson in several recent polls of North Carolina voters.

Arizona is another state where the presidential race could be shaped, at least in part, by down-ballot races. Kari Lake, a prominent Republican election denier who lost her campaign for governor in 2020, is running for the U.S. Senate seat that's being vacated by Kyrsten Sinema.

Lake exemplifies the rightward shift of the state party in the Trump era. She’s opposed by Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who was leading in several recent polls, although the race was close in another.

Republicans have won Arizona in nearly every presidential election since World War II, but Biden eked out a narrow victory in 2020.

The rise of Arizona Democrats has been driven by the arrival of transplants from blue states and a political realignment that has seen suburban voters — particularly college-educated women — shift away from Republicans.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, held a rally in the state on Tuesday ahead of the debate, and the Democratic ticket campaigned together there last month.

Republicans still outnumber Democrats in Arizona, but one-third of voters are independent. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump's running mate, appeared last week in a heavily Republican area of metro Phoenix with Charlie Kirk, the founder of an influential conservative youth group.

Trump was last in Arizona two weeks ago for a news conference along the U.S.-Mexico border, where he drove one of his most effective attacks on Harris over the number of people crossing the border to seek asylum, followed by a rally at a former hockey arena in the Phoenix area.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix and Robertson from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Chris Megerian, Jonathan J. Cooper And Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump Loses It at Fox Host Who Said He Didn’t Win the Debate: ‘I Actually Prefer the Losers at CNN’

    Donald Trump furiously attacked Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Wednesday after the anchor dared to criticize Trump’s debate performance against Kamala Harris.“He had six prior presidential debates to this one,” Cavuto said on Fox Business Network while talking to Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill. “But this one, at least in my liking—and you’re the expert here—he decisively lost it. He might have made some very good presentations on where the economy was, but it was all over the map.”“This w

  • Debate was an 'eye opener' in suburban Philadelphia and Harris got a closer look

    BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — The presidential debate this week was the final affront to Rosie Torres' lifelong Republicanism. She said her allegiance to Donald Trump, already strained by his stand on abortion, snapped in the former president's “eye opener” encounter with Kamala Harris.

  • Trump Demands ABC Be Shut Down for Daring to Fact Check Debate

    Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t

  • Don Jr confronted by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support

    The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor

  • Republican Strategist Goes Quiet on CNN When Asked About Trump’s Conspiracy

    A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the

  • Report Reveals Very Different Ways Trump And Harris Spent Commercial Breaks In Debate

    Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.

  • Fact Check: Yes, Trump Got More Votes in 2020 Than Any Other Sitting President in History

    In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.

  • Kevin McCarthy Gets Laughs After Saying Trump ‘Controlled Himself’ at Debate

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad

  • Kamala Harris made Donald Trump look old, angry, incoherent and crazy in debate | Opinion

    Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament

  • How Fox News, CNN reacted to wild Trump-Harris debate: 'He took the bait'

    Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis was like "4chan come to life" with moderator flops and racist lies.

  • Jordan Klepper Taunts Trump With A Word He Really, Really Hates

    The "Daily Show" correspondent hit one of the former president's sorest spots.

  • My Lungs Are Physically Aching From Laughing So Hard At These 27 Black Tweets About The Presidential Debate

    "Trump’s make-up being darker than Kamala’s is truly sending me. I’m sorry."

  • Trump Rushes to Spin Room to Save Face After Disastrous Debate

    The former president visited with reporters after the ABC debate as his surrogates struggled to defend his performance

  • Nate Silver lists 4 ‘huge mistakes’ so far for Trump campaign

    Pollster Nate Silver warned in a post on the social platform X that the Trump campaign has made four “huge mistakes” this cycle, citing the former president’s debate performance Tuesday night as one issue within only a few hours of its conclusion. By Silver’s count, Donald Trump’s choice of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running…

  • Harris’ Mauling of Trump During Debate Drives Huge Ratings

    The ratings are in for Tuesday night’s presidential debate—and former President Donald Trump’s first face off the with Vice President Kamala Harris was a certified hit. The ABC News telecast scored around 67.14 million viewers across its simulcast on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business and MSNBC networks, according to Nielsen’s final ratings figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Compared to Trump’s face off with President Joe Biden on June 27, in which many felt Biden poorly performed, Tuesday’s

  • The Moment Trump Couldn’t Resist Bungling

    She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject

  • Karl Rove: Trump made a ‘mistake’ by ‘lowering the bar’ for Harris

    Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…

  • Conservatives Roast ‘Creepy’ Trump Over Botched Debate In MSNBC Supercut

    Faces familiar to the former president delivered a blistering critique in the montage.

  • Carville says Trump made ‘big mistake’ by accepting debate

    Democratic strategist James Carville said he thinks former President Trump made a “big mistake” by agreeing to debate Vice President Harris and predicted the Democratic nominee will do “quite well” Tuesday night. “I hate to say this, because you’re not supposed to say it: I think Trump is walking into a giant trap,” Carville said…

  • CNN Fact-Checks ‘Staggeringly Dishonest’ Trump Debate Circus

    CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina