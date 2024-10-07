Harris, Trump step up attacks with less than a month to US presidential election

Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump for spreading "lies" about reproductive rights, as both camps intensify efforts in the final month of a tightly contested US presidential race. Trump falsely accused the Biden-Harris administration of misusing hurricane relief funds on migrant programs. Both candidates are battling for swing voters in seven decisive states ahead of November 5.

Kamala Harris slammed her White House rival Donald Trump's "lies" over reproductive rights Sunday, as both candidates sought an edge in the final month of a deadlocked US presidential election.

Polls have the Republican and Democratic candidates neck and neck, fueling a high-cost, high-intensity scramble for each and every wavering voter in the seven key states that are likely to decide the outcome on November 5.

In her bid to reach those voters, the vice president is taking to the airwaves in the coming week with a host of television, radio and podcast appearances.

She began her media flurry with an appearance Sunday on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" -- one of the most popular programs on Spotify -- that focuses on advice and issues affecting women.

Addressing reproductive issues and abortion -- which Democrats view as major vote winners among undecided voters -- Harris took particular exception to Trump's repeated insistence that he is a "protector" of women's rights.

"This is the same guy who said that women should be punished for having abortions," she said.

At one point Harris was asked how she felt when she heard Trump, in their presidential debate last month, say that some Democratic states allow the "execution" of babies after birth.

