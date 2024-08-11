Harris urges hostage deal, ceasefire after Gaza school attack

STORY: :: August 10, 2024

:: Phoenix, Arizona

:: VP Harris urges for a hostage deal and ceasefire after an Israeli strike on a Gaza school

"Far too many civilians have been killed again," Harris said during a campaign stop in Phoenix when asked about the Gaza City strike.

The Israeli attack drew condemnation from Arab states, Turkey, France, Britain, and the European Union, along with deep concern from the U.S., which has been working with its partners to prevent the 10-month-old Gaza conflict from escalating into a regional war.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

Gaza health officials say most of the fatalities have been civilians but Israel says at least a third are fighters. Israel says it has lost 329 soldiers in Gaza.