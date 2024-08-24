Harris, Walz take campaign to Georgia next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kamala Harris and Tim Walz take their Democratic campaign for the White House on a bus tour through Georgia next week, looking to build support in a state looming large in the Nov. 5 election.

Vice President Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday in Chicago, and Walz, the Minnesota governor, accepted the running mate nomination.

Their bus tour in south Georgia on Wednesday will be the first time the two have campaigned together through the state.

The Harris campaign said the tour will culminate in a rally with the vice president in the Savannah area. Walz will depart the state before the rally.

The announcement of the trip comes two days after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looked to defuse a feud with Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, after slamming him in an Atlanta rally earlier this month.

Kemp endorsed Trump on Thursday and the former president thanked him in a social media post.

Polls show a close race between Harris and Trump, with Georgia among seven states likely to determine the outcome.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sam Holmes)