Harris-Walz campaign sells $20 friendship bracelets minutes after Taylor Swift endorsement

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign has begun selling Taylor Swift-themed bracelets, just minutes after the singer endorsed the Democratic nominees in the 2024 US presidential election.

The Harris-Walz official website launched the bracelets on September 10 after the presidential debate between Vice President Harris and Republican nominee, Donald Trump. The jewelry includes clay beads that spell the last names of Harris and her running mate for vice president, Walz. The two blue and black bracelets also each feature a bead that displays the number “24.”

The online description for the product includes a nod to one of Swift’s hit songs from her 2017 album, Reputation. “Are you ready for it? Harris-Walz friendship bracelets are here!” the website reads. All purchases will be a donation to the Harris Victory Fund.

While the $20 bracelet sets were initially available for pre-order with an expected release date of September 24, the items are currently sold out online as of September 11.

As Harris exited the stage during her debate watch party, the Democratic nominee walked off to the tune of Swift’s feminist anthem, “The Man.” In a video of the event posted on Instagram, Harris shared a message to the crowd before leaving the stage, saying: “Hard work is good work and we will win, we will win.”

Following the debate on September 10, Swift shared a lengthy Instagram message – alongside a photo of herself and her cat, Benjamin Button – in which she endorsed Harris and Walz in the 2024 US presidential election.

Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets from the Harris-Walz campaign (Harris-Walz Campaign)

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

In the Instagram caption, Swift also urged fans and fellow voters to do their research before the election.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” she wrote.

Swift then made a reference to recent AI-generated images of herself “falsely endorsing” Trump for president – which the former president had reposted to his social media platform, Truth Social. The post had included an AI image of Swift, dressed as Uncle Sam, encouraging voters to endorse Trump. Other pictures showed young women with T-shirts reading “Swifties for Trump.”

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift continued. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

In an apparent jab at Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, the Grammy winner also signed off her post: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

This isn’t the first time that Swift has shared her political stance. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, she confirmed that she would be voting for current US President, Joe Biden.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs,” she told V Magazine at the time. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first.”

In 2018, Swift first broke her political silence to endorse Democratic candidates and urge fans to vote. Her outspokenness came after she had previously faced criticism for not engaging in major political moments in the US, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2016 presidential election.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, the “Cruel Summer” singer said that Trump’s presidency pushed her towards publicly endorsing the Democrats.

“As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics],” Swift explained. “The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out.”

The “Shake It Off” singer added: “I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”