Harris-Walz Georgia bus tour kicks off with high school visit

STORY: :: Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz

begin their Georgia bus tour at a high school

:: August 28, 2024

:: Hinesville, Georgia

"You never let any circumstance knock you down or slow you down. You just keep going at it. That's who you are. And that's why we are so confident in everything that you are doing and will continue to do for our country. So just keep being you and all of the excellence that you're bringing to everything you do."

Harris, 59, pledged then that Democrats will win the state, which has 16 Electoral College votes and is one of several swing states that can lean either to Republicans or Democrats. Democrats won it by less than 12,000 votes in 2020.

Republicans have dramatically ramped up spending in Georgia and the Republican-controlled state election board added a new rule that voting rights advocates say could delay certification of the vote in November.

Trump, 78, said in a social media post last week that winning Georgia "is so important to the success of our Party, and most importantly, our Country." He is expected to campaign in the state several more times before Election Day on Nov. 5.