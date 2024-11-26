Harris, Walz join campaign finance calls, declare the 'fight’s not over'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday thanked supporters during an virtual call and vowed that the “fight’s not over” in what was her first remarks since conceding defeat to President-elect Donald Trump three weeks ago.

“The fight that fueled our campaign, a fight for freedom and opportunity, that did not end on Nov. 5. A fight for the dignity of all people? That did not end on Nov. 5,” Harris said. “A fight for the future, a future in which all people receive the promise of America? No. A fight that is about a fight for the ideals of our nation, the ideals that reflect the promise of America? That fight’s not over.”

“That fight's still in us, and it burns strong,” Harris later added. “And I know this is an uncertain time. I'm clear-eyed about that. I know you're clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy. And I just have to remind you: Don't you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5 and you have the same purpose that you did and you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

The grassroots call came immediately after Harris held a call with her campaign’s finance committee. The finance call was attended by more than 400 donors, according to a source familiar.

PHOTO: Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wave to the crowd after speaking at the campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Aug. 20, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE: Kamala Harris raised $1 billion-plus in defeat. She's still sending persistent appeals to donors

On the grassroots call, Harris also briefly discussed the historic sum of money that ran her campaign, though she did not address what went wrong as she and her campaign face intense scrutiny over how they could raise that money and lose to Trump so resolutely.

​​“The outcome of this election, obviously, is not what we wanted. It is not what we work so hard for,” Harris said. “But I am proud of the race we ran. And your role in this was critical. What we did in 107 days was unprecedented.”

Harris said that over the course of those 100-plus days, her campaign raised $1.4 billion, much of which was from grassroot donors: “Nearly 8 million donors contributed an average donation of about $56.”

“You gave all that you could to support our campaign. Because of your efforts -- get this -- we raised an historic $1.4 billion, almost $1.5 billion from grassroots supporters alone, the most in presidential campaign history,” she said.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

MORE: Harris campaign leadership urges staffers not to speak with reporters: Sources

“Being involved can make a difference, and that remains true. And that's one of the pieces that I just want us to please take away -- that our fight for freedom and for opportunity and for the promise of America, it included, for example, nearly almost 4 million first-time contributors to our campaign because of the work you did, of helping people know that they can be engaged and that they're not outside, that they're inside, that we're all in this together,” she added.

Harris was joined by her former running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on both calls -- a rare appearance from the two, though Harris joined the call from San Francisco and Walz from Minnesota.

Walz on the grassroot donor call also spoke to supporters’ feeling of loss following the election and repeated Harris’ claims that she is not finished with fighting.

“I think all of us saw the possibility, and I know there's a bit of a feeling of loss because we saw what a real leader looks like,” Walz said.

“She did deliver the best of our better angels," he added. "She delivered a vision where all of us mattered. She did it with grace and dignity and continues to do that every single day. She is still in this fight. She is doing it every single day. She is not done with her current job. She's not done being part of it with all of you."

Harris' and Walz’s remarks follow some postelection analysis from Harris campaign senior officials during an episode of “Pod Save America” that aired on Tuesday, including some reaction to finances.

Harris campaign Chairwoman Jennifer O'Malley Dillon said that during the cycle, the bulk of the campaign's spending was used to reach out to “very-hard-to-find voters," including low-propensity and young voters, while investing across all swing states because polling reflected that each was in play.

"We were trying to, yes, spend more resources on digital ... because we're trying to find young people, we're trying to find these lower-propensity voters that were tuned out to politics," O'Malley Dillon said.

“We had some unique things that we had to do in this race that I think were really critical to do early and spent a lot of resources at an earlier stage than we would have to," she added, noting those resources were spent on both advertising and field programming. “We saw, up until the very end, that ... every single state was in such a margin of error. There was nothing that told us we couldn't play in one of these states.”

During the podcast, O'Malley Dillon and senior campaign adviser David Plouffe accused the Trump campaign of coordinating with its super PACs, a practice that is not legal, but noted the Democrats need to take note and do the same.

“We have to stop playing a different game as it relates to super PACs and the Republicans. Love our Democratic lawyers. I'm tired of it, OK? They coordinate more than we do. I think amongst themselves, I think with the presidential campaign, like I'm just sick and tired, OK? So, we cannot be at a disadvantage,” Plouffe said.

“I think our side was completely mismatched when it came to the ecosystem of Trump and his super PACs and ours,” O’Malley Dillon said.

“We had a super PAC that was helpful, very important and necessary for the work that they did because they were the kind of central recipients of a lot of the funding on our side and they staked a strategy and a plan, and we clearly could see it, and we knew what it was [going] to spend, but we did not have the ability to have people come in with us early. And so every ounce of advertising, every ounce of carrying these strategic imperatives, of defining the vice president and trying to bring down Trump's numbers, all sat with us as a campaign,” O’Malley Dillon added.

PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

MORE: What New Jersey and Virginia's governor's races could mean for Democrats

Harris has rarely been seen since she delivered her concession speech at Howard University the day after the election. She attended the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery a week later and was seen making her first return to the White House a day after that. The vice president also spent the last week on vacation in Hawaii.

Walz, in the month since the election, has remained almost entirely out of the national spotlight, resuming his duties as the governor of Minnesota.

He delivered his final speech of the 2024 campaign cycle on Nov. 8 from suburban Minneapolis, joining a chorus of fellow Democratic governors who said they would protect their states from threats to reproductive freedoms, citizenship and other things under the Trump administration. The former vice presidential nominee also said he’d work to find common ground with swaths of people who voted “for the other side” on Nov. 5.

Harris and Walz remained mostly separate on the campaign trail in the roughly 15 weeks she had him as her running mate. The governor was present at Harris’ concession speech at Howard University the night after the election but did not speak or publicly interact with her. Before that, the two held a joint rally on Oct. 28 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, their first event together since late August, when they were seen together in Savannah, Georgia, on a bus tour.

Prior to that, their last time at a rally together was in Milwaukee for programming linked to the Democratic National Convention in August.

Harris, Walz join campaign finance calls, declare the 'fight’s not over' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com