Harrisburg takes step forward in baseball field renovation project
Harrisburg City Council voted Tuesday to hire a construction manager and architect for a renovation project at FNB Stadium.
Calgary Flames draft pick Topi Ronni has been handed a one-year suspended prison sentence for rape committed as a young person by the District Court of Helsinki. Ronni's Finnish Elite League team, Tappara Tampere, made the announcement on its website Tuesday and said it has terminated his contract. The Flames, who drafted him in the second round (59th overall) in the 2022 NHL draft, announced later Tuesday that they have renounced the rights to the unsigned Ronni effective immediately.
John McCarthy makes it very clear that he's ALL THE WAY OUT on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. "Shame on everyone for this whole thing," he said.
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
The Italian is the lowest-ranked player to beat the world number one at ATP Masters 1000 or Grand Slam level.
The first day of free agency had a massive fallout on the 2024 NFL mock draft outlook, as the Vikings now are strong candidates to take a QB.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
Gilbert Burns was 77 seconds away from victory at UFC 299 before a tactical error led to him being knocked out by Jack Della Maddalena.
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
"It doesn't look like there will be any sort of golfing marriage in the near future," said Harrington.
REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl
Hockey trading card collectors are scrambling to hobby shops across Metro Vancouver, hoping to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind Connor Bedard card — which could fetch the finder $1 million US. Upper Deck, the exclusive, NHL-licensed manufacturer of trading cards, released its much-anticipated 2023-24 collection last week. The collection is one of the most coveted sets in hockey every year, according to one local card game store owner, due to the popularity of the Young Guns cards that feature
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say Thatcher Demko will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The all-star goaltender was hurt in the second period of Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing of the Winnipeg Jets and went directly down the tunnel during a television timeout. Backup netminder Casey DeSmith finished the game for the Canucks (42-17-7). Head coach Rick Tocchet said following Tuesday's practice Demko will be sidelined "week-to-week." He would not divulge further injury details. Arturs Silov
Tiki Barber had harsh words for Saquon Barkley upon the running back's exit from the Giants, and the two-time Pro Bowler didn't stand for the remarks.
Kelce gave his longtime pal a lift to a soprts memorabilia show in Philadelphia
ATLANTA (AP) — After losing both the Flames and the Thrashers, Atlanta is making a third bid to land an NHL team. Former player Anson Carter announced Tuesday he's heading a group that made a formal request to the league to begin the process of adding an expansion team in metro Atlanta. Carter's group is the second to express serious interest in bringing another team to Atlanta, which was home of the Flames from 1972-80 and the Thrashers from 1999-2011. Both teams relocated to Canadian cities —
Novak Djokovic was stunned by world No. 123 Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Monday as the Italian secured a remarkable 6-4 3-6 6-3 win.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway. The Giants agreed Tuesday to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The Giants quarterback position is
DENVER — Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight's game. Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain. Trent, Toronto's starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain. Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion. The Rapto
The former tight end played in the league for 14 seasons The post Shannon Sharpe Says His Katt Williams Interview Paid Him More Than He Ever Made in the NFL: ‘Whatever You Think I Made, 3X It’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.