Harrison Barnes speaks out before Kings vs. Warriors game
Sacramento King Harrison Barnes shares his thoughts before the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Griffin was the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and earned six All-Star selections during his career
NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark admitted she was a bit nervous before being chosen with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, even though it was no surprise. "I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade, and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, just trying to soak it in,” Clark said. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career, and she will now try and help revive th
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
Fifteen Stanley Cup playoff berths have been clinched. The final NHL team can get in Tuesday. Here's where the races stand.
The 2024 NBA play-in tournament features star power, making those games more high profile and making the league happy.
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over
Monday Night RAW from Montreal will feature a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Follow along for live coverage of the event.
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
"I think I've made it clear over the past two years, I don't think it's something for me."
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.