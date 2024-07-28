Harrison Ford Honors Late William Hurt's 'Very Firm Foundation' for His “Captain America 4” Character (Exclusive)

Harrison Ford costars with Anthony Mackie in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' in theaters Feb. 14, 2025

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Harrison Ford on July 27, 2024

Harrison Ford appreciates what the late William Hurt left for him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Ford, 82, appeared alongside Anthony Mackie and the rest of Captain America: Brave New World's cast to promote the upcoming superhero movie at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27, the actor caught up with PEOPLE about taking on Hurt's role as Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming movie.

"He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime," Ford says. "God bless his soul. I'm delighted to be able to stand on his shoulders and continue playing the character."

Hurt, who died at 71 in 2022, first appeared in the MCU in 2008's The Incredible Hulk and reprised the role four times, most recently appearing in 2021's Black Widow. In the new Captain America film, the character is elected as the President of the United States and appears to develop a tense relationship with Mackie's character Sam Wilson, now operating as Captain America.



Related: Robert Downey Jr. Returning to Marvel for New Avengers Movies as Villain Doctor Doom: 'New Mask, Same Task'

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Harrison Ford on July 27, 2024

"Feels good, feels officially good. I'd been watching really good actors having a really good time working in the Marvel universe and I'm delighted to now be one of them," Ford tells PEOPLE of joining the MCU, before joking: "They're good actors, I'm not saying I'm a great actor, I'm just saying."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other actors in the movie, including Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Giancarlo Esposito joined Mackie, 45, on stage at Comic-Con during Marvel's presentation on Saturday to tease aspects of the movie. Mackie introduced Ford to the crowd as "Mr. President" during the presentation, which also confirmed the Indiana Jones star will appear as a red version of the Hulk in the Captain America sequel.



Related: Thunderbolts* Star Florence Pugh Shares the 'Joy' of the Next Marvel Team-Up: 'They Don't Play Well with Others'

Amy Sussman/WireImage Harrison Ford on July 27, 2024

Ford's casting in the movie was first reported back in October 2022; the film's first trailer released on Friday, July 12.

"I am delighted and I am proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe," Ford said of taking the part during the presentation. "I have been watching fantastic actors having a good time… and I wanted a piece of the action. Fantastic! Marvelous, even.”



Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters Feb. 14, 2025.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.