Harrison Ford jokes being a Disney Legend makes him think of 'death'

Harrison Ford joked being a Disney Legend makes him think of "death".

The 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' icon was recognised at the Walt Disney Company's D23 Expo over the summer for his most famous roles, and he quipped that he can't dwell on what the prize really means.

Asked what goes through his mind when he hears the word "legend", he teasingly told Extra: "Death, death, death!

"There is nothing left. What are you gonna [do], start over? No time for that.”

After laughing off the idea, the 82-year-old star did admit there was a deeper significance as "recognition" for shared values and goals he and the studio have.

He added: "I think it's a recognition of common interests and participation in something we both recognise — me and Disney — is the power for storytelling and the importance of telling stories and being responsible for them."

After decades in Hollywood and now signs of letting up, Harrison joked his family don't actually know what he does for a career and that they actually think he's still in his old job.

Asked what they think of his AppleTV+ series 'Shrinking', he quipped: "I hope they don’t find out! I don't think they've found out yet, so don't tell them, for God's sake. They think I’m a carpenter!”

When he received the honour in August, Harrison thanked fans and those he's had a chance to work with over the years.

He said: "I love the life you’ve given me. I love the people that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Nobody does anything in this business for long. We work in collaboration, no matter what who we are and what we’re doing.”

He described himself as an "assistant storyteller", and voiced his gratitude for the life he gets to lead.

He added: "The stories are for you, about you, about us. To be able to work in that area is a privilege.”