Harrison Ford praises Disney: ‘I love the life you have given me’

Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford applauded the Walt Disney Company for the life it has given him.

Ford received a standing ovation from the 12,000-strong crowd when he appeared on stage during the Disney Legends ceremony at the Honda Centre in Anaheim for the company’s biennial fan convention, D23.

Disney boss Bob Iger said Ford was “the definition of a leading man” and a man of “deep integrity and big heartedness”, describing it as a “true honour” to bestow Legends status on a “dear friend”.

Disney boss Bob Iger (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Ford, best known for his roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and the globetrotting archaeologist Indiana Jones, said he was “really delighted and a little bit embarrassed” but “so very grateful” to be honoured.

“I love the life you have given me,” Ford told the convention. “I love the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with.

“We work in collaboration, no matter who we are or what we are doing, we are working on an idea.

“I have the privilege of being a storyteller, an assisted storyteller.”

Harrison Ford attending the photocall for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (Doug Peters/PA)

Ford told the crowd “we have a bond between us” based on the “great products” Disney creates.

“Disney is a giant ship and a giant ship needs an able captain,” Ford said of Disney chief Mr Iger.

Ford, who appeared emotional, added: “The great generosity of that introduction deserves my acknowledging how important Bob has been in the work that I’ve done and in a creative and business capacity.

“But he has also become a dear and trusted friend.”

Ford also said he was “honoured” to be in the company of the other honourees, including Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Grammy winner Miley Cyrus.

The Disney ceremony comes days after Ford was seen in a sneak peek of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, starring as President Ross before transforming into the Red Hulk behind the presidential lectern in front of the White House.