Harrisonville father shot at Chiefs Super Bowl rally worries about lasting trauma to children
Harrisonville father shot at Chiefs Super Bowl rally worries about lasting trauma to children
Harrisonville father shot at Chiefs Super Bowl rally worries about lasting trauma to children
Coach Deion Sanders said his top players at Colorado might pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for certain NFL teams
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule. ___ AP NFL: https:
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh believes his team is an advantageous position with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesThe NFL announced Monday that team owners had voted to outlaw a version of the “hip drop” tackle technique that caused a pair of high-profile injuries last season, saying the method—while incredibly effective in bringing a runner down—is 25 times more likely to cause injury than other tackles. The method, in which defenders wrap a runner with both hands and then unweights them by swiveling and dropping their hips, will now be a 15-yard unnecessary rou
NFL owners approved a ban of one version of hip-drop tackles, addressing one of the league's key safety concerns while frustrating some players.
The 2024 NFL draft presents the opportunity for all 32 teams to build for the short and long term, but some franchises are facing sky-high stakes.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
Portrayals of Wilson's hold on Pittsburgh's starting job have been overstated.
Jerry Jones said starting over was not an option for the Cowboys because how they have hung around the rim the last three seasons
Rams drafted Stetson Bennett last season with hopes he'd learn behind Matthew Stafford, but after missing most of last season he's back on the practice field.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
A strange-looking kickoff-return alignment has the approval of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
Momentum had been building on the controversial proposal for months.
Louis Rees-Zammit is meeting with a number of NFL clubs after showcasing his skills during the league's Pro Day.
There's no debate as to who the best passer is in the 2024 NFL draft, according to new LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell discusses the state of Lions ahead of 2024 NFL Draft with NFL Network's Steve Wyche.
"GMFB" share their thoughts on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
Miami has seen considerable roster turnover this offseason but Mike McDaniel believes the team is poised to compete in 2024.
Beckham visited the team’s facility last week.
Jaylon Johnson is the latest Bears veteran chiming in on Caleb Williams' impending arrival and how he needs to prove himself.