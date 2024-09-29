Harrods ‘will not enforce’ NDAs signed by Fayed’s victims

Mohamed Fayed, the late Harrods owner, has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 100 women - Paul Ellis/AFP

Victims of Mohamed Fayed who signed non-disclosure agreements will not have them enforced, Harrods has said.

More than 100 women have accused the former Harrods owner, who died last year aged 94, of sexual abuse, in the wake of a BBC documentary about his alleged attacks.

Lawyers acting on behalf of women who claim they were attacked by Fayed had called on Harrods to reveal how many people have been silenced by the legally binding contracts, which prevent them from sharing specified sensitive information.

However, the luxury department store has now said it will not seek to enforce any non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that are related to alleged abuse by Fayed.

In a statement Harrods said: “There are no NDAs attached to settlements made under the current ownership and Harrods would not seek to enforce any NDAs that relate to alleged historical sexual abuse by Fayed that were entered into during the period of his, Fayed’s, ownership.”

Princess Diana claim

The statement came after new claims that Fayed made an indecent proposal to Princess Diana before she began her relationship with his son, Dodi.

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Mohamed Fayed at a charity dinner in 1996 - Dominic O'Neill

According to her former butler Paul Burrell, who wrote about serving Diana in his book A Royal Duty, the late Princess of Wales called Fayed a “creep” following an inappropriate encounter.

Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris with Fayed’s son Dodi in 1997, was said to have been left shaking after the encounter, which allegedly happened before she began a relationship with Dodi.

Mr Burrell, who worked for the Princess for ten years, told The Sun that Fayed said to Diana: “I want you to marry my son because in Egyptian tradition, the father goes first. I’m going to sleep with you.”

Mr Burrell, 66, also claimed that Diana referred to Fayed as “Yoda” – and as “God” because of his ego. She was also said to have claimed: “He’s always putting his hands on me.”

Polo match

Mr Burrell said Diana met Fayed at polo match sponsored by Harrods in the late 1980s.

Regarding the comments, which were allegedly made in 1995, Mr Burrell said: “I was in the car when she came running out from his office shaking and told me, and these are her exact words, that he said: ‘I want you to marry my son because in Egyptian tradition, the father goes first.’

Diana with Paul Burrell in August 1997, days before her death - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“He said: ‘I’m going to sleep with you.’ She then said in shock: ‘Can you imagine making love to Yoda?’ That’s what she called him. I was disgusted by his behaviour.”

Mr Burrell claimed: “He thought that was his right and that it would actually happen – that he would actually sleep with the Princess of Wales. And that was always in her mind all through her romance with Dodi.”