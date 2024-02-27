Harry to discover outcome of legal challenge over change to personal security

The Duke of Sussex is due to learn whether he has won a High Court challenge against the Government over a decision to change the level of his personal security when visiting the UK.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

Following a hearing in December, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane is set to issue his ruling over the case on Wednesday.

The duke’s lawyers previously told the court that he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in the decision to change the level of his taxpayer-funded personal security.

They said a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”.

The court was told that Harry believes his children cannot “feel at home” in the UK if it is “not possible to keep them safe” there.

The Government said Harry’s claim should be dismissed, arguing that Ravec – which falls under the Home Office’s remit – was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Sir Peter’s written ruling is due to be released from 10.30am on Wednesday.