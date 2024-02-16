Harry hurtles down skeleton track at 60mph as Sussexes vow they 'won't be broken' after royal rebrand

The Duke of Sussex hurtled down a skeleton sled track in Canada after he and wife Meghan reportedly insisted they “will not be broken” following criticism of their royal rebrand.

Prince Harry declared “everybody should do this” after hitting 60mph at the ski resort of Whistler on the couple’s visit to the Invictus Games celebration event.

Meghan watched her husband, one year before the global event takes place for veterans in the town, and the city of Vancouver, in western Canada.

Meghan Markle, left, the Duchess of Sussex, reacts while listening to Prince Harry (AP)

Earlier, a spokesperson for their office vowed they would not “be broken,” amid controversy over their Sussex.com website rebrand, and insisted “they’re still here” despite the criticism.

They told The Mirror: “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple.

“They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken.”

The new website used a royal coat of arms in what some critics claimed amounted to cashing in on their royal connections. The pair are no longer working royals after taking a step back from duties in 2020.

The new site also comes amid reports that the couple have given their children the Sussex surname to “unify” their family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose with a woman while holding a flag during an Invictus Games training camp (AP)

Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, have reportedly been known as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex, rather than Mountbatten-Windsor, since King Charles' coronation last May.

However, allies have defended the use of the title in America, saying: “Sussex is their surname and family name. That is a fact.”

The Duke and Duchess are currently on a three-day trip meeting with veterans training for the Invictus Games, the sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

As the Duke tried his hand on the skeleton track twice on Thursday, he hit speeds of more than 60mps while Meghan looked on.

He quipped: “Let’s keep going until the sun goes down”, but the Duchess of Sussex was less keen, responding when asked if she would give it a go: “No way!”

The Duke of Sussex practices sit-skiing during a visit to the training camp for the Invictus Games (REUTERS)

Next year’s Invictus Games will be the first to feature adapted winter sports, and will see around 550 competitors from up to 25 countries compete in sports including wheelchair curling and snowboarding.

Separately this week, the Duchess signed a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, with the company also distributing her previous series.

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before her lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

It comes as the King’s slimmed-down monarchy has been put under pressure, as Charles postpones all public-facing duties because of his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales is out of action for the immediate future after abdominal surgery.

Harry, who lives in California, flew to the UK last week to see the King.

He visited without Meghan and their children, less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles’ health.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.