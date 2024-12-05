Harry Jowsey Mourns the Death of His Father: 'I'll Catch You on the Other Side'

"These last few months haven't been easy in the slightest but I just want to thank my friends for being there through it all," said Jowsey

Harry Jowsey is mourning the death of his father.

The reality star, 27, posted the news on Instagram next to a series of family photos, writing, "I love you, Dad, I miss you. I’ll catch you on the other side ❤️✨🕊️."

The post began with a black-and-white throwback photo of him and his loved ones. Also included was a shot of a teenage Jowsey sitting beside his father on a tree log overlooking palm trees. The two recreated the shot in a picture shared on Jowsey's Instagram Stories.

The Dancing with the Stars alum didn't give details about his father's death.

"Thanks for all the lovely messages ❤️ love you all, hug your parents," he wrote in an Instagram Stories message.

He followed it up with another statement that read, "These last few months haven't been easy in the slightest but I just want to thank my friends for being there through it all."

Harry Jowsey/Instagram Harry Jowsey statement on his father's death

"I especially want to thank @jaimee & @nickmowbray, they went above and beyond to get videos from some of my dad's favourite rugby players, it brought the biggest smile to his face ❤️. Jowsey later shared some of the videos from the players, including one where there was mention of cancer.

According to E! News, the Perfect Match alum alluded to the news a day prior by sharing a broken heart emoji and a dove emoji, set against a simple black background in an Instagram Stories post.

In a 2021 appearance on the Almost Adulting Podcast, Jowsey opened up about the complex relationship he had with his father, describing him as a "crazy, crazy alcoholic," but noted that "regardless of anything, that’s my old man, and I still love him."

Harry Jowsey/Instagram Harry Jowsey and his dad

"I think my dad's got many really, really good characteristics," Jowsey later added. "He's again my biggest idol when it comes to business and his mind in that sense and how hard he hustled to get to where he has."



