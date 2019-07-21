Harry Kane outshines Cristiano Ronaldo with outrageous goal for thrilling 3-2 Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur players congratulate Harry Kane (right) after the striker scored the winning goal in their International Champions Cup match against Juventus at the National Stadium (PHOTO: Zainal Yahya/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — It usually takes a lot to upstage the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo. On Sunday (21 July) at the National Stadium, Harry Kane took just one swing of his prodigious right foot to do so.

No one at the stadium was really sure quite how the Tottenham Hotspur striker summoned his moment of outrageous inspiration to lob the ball from the centre circle – with his first touch, with barely a look at the goal, and with a defender breathing down his neck – over the outstretched arms of Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

What the 50,443-strong crowd could comprehend is that his wonder goal, in the second minute of stoppage time, capped a sensational International Champions Cup (ICC) match in which Spurs came out 3-2 winners over Juventus.

A match with everything

By far, it was the better game than Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Saturday, even though the Red Devils and the Nerazzurri drew a bigger crowd of 52,897.

Indeed, Sunday’s match had everything – comebacks by both teams, superb team play by both sides, a Ronaldo goal, a penalty no-call, and even a pitch invasion by a young boy.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny falls into the goal net after conceding Harry Kane's goal in their International Champions Cup match against Tottenham at the National Stadium. (PHOTO: Zainal Yahya/Yahoo News Singapore) More

And it provided the iconic moment for the tournament in Kane’s magical winner, one that will be talked about whenever fans reminisce about this ICC competition.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino could only smile as he talked about the goal during the post-match media conference. He said, “The goal happened because of the quality of the player – to have the vision, the ability and the bravery to attempt the shot.

“Of course, Harry also had a bit of luck in his accuracy, because you can try many times, and still the ball would not go in.”

Kane: I had just one thought in my head

For Kane, it was also case of fatigue setting in that compelled him to seek a late winner, instead of heading to a penalty shootout if the match ended in a draw at full time.

He told the official Spurs website, “Once the ball dropped to me, I had just one thought in my head and that was to give it a go, because it was the end of the game, and there were a couple of tired legs out there as well. Sometimes they come off and thankfully it did today.”

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates his goal against Tottenham in their International Champions Cup match at the National Stadium. (PHOTO: Zainal Yahya/Yahoo News Singapore) More

Thankfully too for the paying fans that both Spurs and Juventus put on a terrific display that showcased the best sides of both teams.

Tottenham showed why their pressing game was so effective, as they troubled the Juventus defence early on, harassing the defenders into losing possession and then pushing forward rapidly to catch their opponents off guard.

They opened accounts with a wonderfully-crafted goal in the 30th minute. South Korean forward Son Heung-min made a purposeful run down the centre of the field before laying the ball off for 17-year-old forward Troy Parrott.

Juventus fight back with Ronaldo goal

The youngster’s shot was parried by veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, but the ball fell to an onrushing Erik Lamela to tap into an empty net.

Juventus, however, showed why they will be a force to be reckoned with in Europe this season, when they roared into life in the second half with two superb goals in four minutes.

After surviving a big shout for penalty when Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was seemingly tripped in the box early in the second half, the reigning Italian Serie A champions equalised in the 56th minute with a well-constructed goal.