Harry Kane is yet to score a trophy-winning goal but he still England’s likeliest man to do so

As a tournament goalscorer, Harry Kane is as deadly as any striker in England’s history and holds his own against the best in Europe. As a man for the big finals, England’s captain will know that he is yet to score the sort of goal that changes everything, for his country or indeed his clubs.

Kane will lead England out today in the Berlin Olympiastadion as the only Englishman to captain his country in two major international finals, and he may well end it as only the second to lift a trophy. His form this tournament has been questioned relentlessly, his fitness pored over, his substitution often demanded. Yet he remains the tournament’s joint-top goalscorer, the matchwinner against Slovakia in the last-16 – and Gareth Southgate’s best hope of a goal when he needs one most.

The two men – coach and striker – have a long history together. It is nine years now since Kane, then already a senior England player, dropped back down to the Under-21s to play in the 2015 Euros in the Czech Republic. Southgate was the coach and England had a strong side, although things changed quickly with injury. It ended rather abruptly: England finished bottom of their group and Kane failed to score a single goal.

With three goals Kane is joint-top scorer in the tournament - Paul Gover for The Telegraph

Since then Kane has become England’s top goalscorer in major international tournaments, five ahead of Gary Lineker. His nine goals in tournament knockout games for England are more than any other – three ahead of Lineker. In 28 games at World Cups and Euros, he has scored 15 goals. That compares favourably with the record of Cristiano Ronaldo who has 22 tournament goals in 52 Euro and World Cup appearances.

It is in the knockout stages that the Kane-Ronaldo compariso

n is most stark. Kane has nine goals in 14 games. Ronaldo has just three in 21. Even so, for all those goals, Kane is still waiting for the one that will define his career. He is England’s top goalscorer of all time on 66 and if 67 comes on Sunday it will be remembered above all the others.

Kane's goal-scoring record in tournament football compares favourably with Cristiano Ronaldo - Reuters/Paul Hanna

Since 2015, he has played in five finals. For Tottenham Hotspur, the 2019 Champions League final and twice in the League Cup final. There was the Euro 2020 final with England three years ago and the DFL-Supercup for Bayern Munich last season – a Community Shield equivalent. Different factors have come to play. He was barely fit for the Champions League final. The same applied for the 2021 League Cup final delayed because of Covid and played in April that year. An ankle injury going into the game meant he struggled. That he has failed to score in any of them has weighed heavy.

The burden of fitness has hit him hard for finals, although however much his performances seem to be those of a man struggling with his fitness again, he says he is ready once more for Sunday’s game. He was substituted in what would be the biggest game of Bayern’s season – the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in May when, on the bench, a man who rarely shows his emotion looked briefly crestfallen. That was another game in which he needed a goal but, in a season in which he had scored 44 for Bayern, none arrived.

Two weeks short of his 31st birthday, Kane remains a great England goalscorer. Southgate has substituted him in the last two rounds against Switzerland and the Netherlands and in his absence others have converted shootout penalties or scored winners. Yet Kane will start on Sunday because he remains the man most likely – the man most likely to find himself in the right place at the right time.