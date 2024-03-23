Harry and Meghan had 'no idea' that Kate had cancer until seeing public video announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had no idea that Princess Kate has cancer until her video on Friday.

The Princess of Wales spoke about the “huge shock” and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months”.

All that had previously been said was that Kate had needed abdominal surgery although that it was non cancerous.

The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement on Friday to share their wishes.

This read: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

However, the Sun has reported that the self-exiled pair did not know about the nature of the illness and learned at the same time as the rest of us.

An unverified insider told the New York Post: "They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out."

The Princess had made headlines earlier in March when she released a photo with her children that turned out to have been edited.

However, no edits are understood to have been made to the Princess of Wales’s video message announcing her cancer diagnosis.

She said in her video: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”