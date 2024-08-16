'We are no longer debating facts', says Harry in Columbia

The Duke of Sussex has said the spread of false information via AI and social media means "we are no longer debating facts" during a four-day visit to Colombia.

Prince Harry, along with the Duchess of Sussex, arrived in the country on Thursday and was hosted by Vice-President Francia Márquez, who invited the couple after watching a Netflix series about their lives.

They spent their first day visiting a school in capital Bogotá to talk to teenagers about the impact of social media and speaking at a summit on digital responsibility staged in part by their Archewell Foundation.

“What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets. People are acting on information that isn’t true," the duke said.

They visited a school in Bogota and joined a summit about creating a healthier digital landscape [EPA]

[Reuters]

The Sussexes, who have faced their own attacks on social media, have not confirmed who is funding the trip - which is neither a state visit nor an official royal event.

But they are being given a full security detail – something they no longer enjoy in the UK after stepping down as working royals in 2020.

The duke said a lot of people were "scared and uncertain" about the possible impact of AI and that "education and awareness" would be key to tackling misinformation.

“It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake," he said.

"In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility. We are no longer debating facts.

“For as long as people are allowed to spread lies, abuse, harass, then social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down."

Ms Márquez, who hosted the couple at her official residence, described the Sussexes’ trip as a "very special visit".

She said that, as well as its focus on cyber issues, she wanted it to help build bridges and promote women's leadership in Columbia.

Meghan and Ms Márquez were pictured embracing as they warmly greeted each other, while the vice-president grasped Harry's hands when they were introduced.

The California-based couple are expected to spend time in the Cartagena and Cali areas during their trip.

The tour, which appears to be similar in many ways to an official royal visit, is the Sussexes' second this year, after their three-day visit to Nigeria in May.