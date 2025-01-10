Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share heartfelt message to Californians as wildfires rage miles from their home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a formal statement regarding the wave of devastating wildfires that continue to burn across Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in nearby Montecito, California, where they are at risk of having to be evacuated and may face power outages.

A statement posted to their official website on Thursday (January 9) reads: “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.

“A state of emergency has been issued.”

The statement goes on to list a number of organisations that are seeking to support those affected by the fire, including Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the LA Fire Department Foundation and the Animal Wellness Foundation.

The couple also suggest other ways people may be able to help, including by opening your home.

Wildfires have hit several neighbourhoods in Los Angeles. Inset: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Reuters/EPA)

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” says the statement. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

They also suggest “donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials” to the American Red Cross.

The fires, which have claimed five lives and forced more than 70,000 people to flee their homes, continue to rage across Los Angeles County, fuelled by high winds.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires erupted on Tuesday, while two more – the Tyler and Woodley fires – ignited nearby on Wednesday. A state of emergency has been declared in the city.

Among the thousands to lose their homes are celebrities including Billy Crystal, Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris and Eugene Levy.

In a joint statement with his wife Janice, Crystal said: “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”

Earlier today, Jamie Lee Curtis announced a $1 million donation to support a fire relief fund.

Announcing the donation on Instagram, Curtis wrote: “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.”