Harry and Meghan make surprise visit to hand out food to LA fires evacuees in Pasadena

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been seen hugging and speaking to residents affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles as blazes continue to sweep across the region.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Pasadena on Friday, where they met with the city's mayor Victor Gordo and emergency workers tackling the Eaton Fire.

The blaze has burned through almost 14,000 acres and killed six people. It has also damaged or destroyed 4,000 to 5,000 structures.

LA fires latest: New evacuation order as 11 confirmed dead

Harry and Meghan comforted volunteers and handed out food to evacuees.

Footage showed the duchess, wearing a blue "LA" baseball cap, and the prince hugging and consoling people who had fled to the Pasadena Convention Center.

They are also seen speaking to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres.

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena community centre, where the public and emergency crews can get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires, its website says.

Meghan was also photographed speaking to Doug Goodwin, whose home was destroyed in the wildfires.

Mr Gordo told reporters: "This is their second visit today. We were here earlier today and they were serving food, anonymously. No one knew they were serving food, with masks on.

"They didn't come out here for publicity. They came out here to work.

"Then we went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view first-hand some of the impacted area.

"Then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and our neighbours."

The royals live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, around 90 miles from Los Angeles.

They are understood to have donated supplies, including clothing and children's items, to people affected by the disaster.

They released a statement on Thursday urging people to help those affected by the wildfires and to open their homes to those evacuated.

"If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do," the couple wrote on their official website.

"Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

"Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

They are reported to have invited friends affected by the wildfires to stay with them.